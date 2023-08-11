Reporter notebook: Mary Earps restores calm ahead of England's showdown with Colombia

If ever there was a player to steady and settle England fans' nerves on the eve of a quarter-final with the stress of Monday’s last-16 still fresh in their minds then it is Mary Earps.

Her performance alongside Sarina Wiegman in the pre-match press conference was as commanding, dominant and assertive as you might expect from FIFA's number one goalkeeper.

Earps gave us just a glimpse behind the England curtain and if her positivity and belief that the "best is still to come" then in Sydney we might finally witness the performance from the Lionesses that we have all hoped for.

The Manchester United goalkeeper was honest too, acknowledging just how close the Lionesses came to crashing out of the World Cup against Nigeria. "I think that is something I am always conscious of, our team are always really conscious of," she said.

"You can see how tight these games have been in this tournament, how close they have been. I think that we are in a really good spot. I think that we have got more gears that we can go up. I really do feel that but absolutely, every single game can be over in a moment.

"Nigeria was a really fierce contest, I am glad that we were able to see that out. We showed great character and resilience. We came together as a team and as a group - players and staff.

"In terms of all of the preparation and all of the detail that goes into these things, not just the 90 minutes, the extra-time, the penalties as well. I think that it is always a reminder but I think we always know that. We love the game and we love playing in World Cups. We want to be here for as long as possible."

We are "in the results business", said Earps, and England are still here when many of the favourites like Germany and the USA are already back home. But one of the biggest concerns for the Lionesses against Nigeria was the inability to change the game when things clearly weren't working. It's something the team have addressed.

"We are understanding what Sarina wants and trying to make sure that we're implementing the game plan as best as we possibly can but also we're finding solutions as a group," she said. "I think that's really important.

"Naturally at this level, in this tournament, you see how high the quality is, how competitive it is. Teams pose very different problems and you can't prepare for every single problem that a team can pose, I suppose. I think it is important as a group we find a way to push through that and solve that in the moment."

With Lauren James, who lit up the group stages, serving the first of her two-game ban England need someone else to find a way to shine at this World Cup and with it help drive England into the last four.

"I think that there is so much talent in the group and so many more levels that we can go up," said Earps. "I think there is an incredible wealth of talent and experience from experiences that we have had together as an international team and also at club level.

"All the different fixtures that we have experienced over the years, particularly over the last 12-24 months when you look at the Champions League and the titles and the cups and everything else that the team has individually and collectively experienced.

"I think it is an exciting time to be an England player for sure. I think we are constantly looking to improve and drive our performances and drive our standards. We're not sitting here happy that we are here and grateful that we are here but we're not done and there are still more levels that we want to go to."

England are ready to match the aggression of Colombia says Wiegman but they need to be smart too in an environment that is expected to be noisy and hostile - with Australian fans keen to adopt England's opponents.

Earps was born for that stage and that pressure. "I think in general every World Cup game you absolutely relish playing," she said. "This level is full of heat and pressure and all those emotions that come with it. I think that is exciting as a player. But ultimately, we're just really focused on getting the job done, on playing football. That's all we are really thinking about."

By the time Earps and Wiegman finished their pre-match press conference there was almost a sense of calm restored. England know exactly what they need to do - now is the time to find the knockout blow that will see them into the World Cup semi-final.

Follow England vs Colombia across the Sky Sports website and App on Saturday; kick-off 11.30am.

The quarter-finals will be held in Wellington, Auckland, Brisbane and Sydney, between August 11 and 12.

The first semi-final will then be played on August 15 in Auckland, with the other semi-final taking place on August 16 at the Accor Stadium in Sydney, which will then host the final on August 20.

A third-place play-off will be played the day before the final on August 19 in Brisbane.