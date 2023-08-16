Liverpool bid around £16m for Stuttgart midfielder Wataru Endo; Reds also 'in talks' with Fiorentina about Sofyan Amrabat deal

Liverpool have made a shock bid for Japan international Wataru Endo, offering Stuttgart around £16m for the player as Jurgen Klopp looks to bring in an experienced holding midfielder.

The Japan international, who can also fill in at centre-back, has been given permission by Stuttgart to travel to Merseyside for a medical on Thursday and finalise a stunning transfer.

A deal for the 30-year-old could see the fee rise to £21m with bonuses.

Sky in Italy are also reporting Liverpool have held talks with Fiorentina via intermediaries over the potential signing of Sofyan Amrabat.

It follows Liverpool's unsuccessful attempts to bring in Moises Caiceido and Romeo Lavia.

Sky Sports News have been reporting throughout the summer that Manchester United are interested in Morocco international Amrabat, with the midfielder working with Erik ten Hag at FC Utrecht.

However, further "major additional incomings" for Manchester United in this window are looking increasingly difficult.

Liverpool have been keen to improve their midfield in this summer transfer window, having let Jordan Henderson, Fabinho, Naby Keita, James Milner, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Arthur Melo go and bringing in only Dominik Szoboszlai and Alexis Mac Allister.

Jurgen Klopp's side have missed out on Caicedo and Lavia to Chelsea this summer. Former Brighton midfielder Caicedo completed a £115m move to Stamford Bridge earlier this week and Lavia is undergoing a medical ahead of a £58m move.

Both players chose Chelsea over Liverpool, who also agreed deals for the two midfielders, forcing the Reds to move on to other targets.

Who is Liverpool target Endo?

Endo has 50 caps for Japan and has been a regular in the centre of Stuttgart's midfield in the Bundesliga for the past three seasons. He's no youngster, though - Endo turned 30 in February.

As for his stats last season, he ranked among the top three Bundesliga midfielders for ball recoveries and ranked highly in passing and tackling metrics, too.

Analysis: Amrabat has Premier League attributes

Sky Sports' Peter Smith:

"Sofyan Amrabat was a key figure in Morocco's historic run to the semi-finals of the World Cup in Qatar. He put in a series of displays which won him admirers around the globe - and he was a favourite of Sky Sports football writers, too, with Amrabat named in our team of the tournament.

"His lung-busting effort to match Kylian Mbappe and then land a precision tackle on the France superstar went straight into his highlights reel but throughout the competition he combined physicality with good ability on the ball to give Morocco control in possession and security without it. He topped the World Cup charts for distance covered and recoveries.

"He has displayed those skills for four full seasons in Serie A during his time at Fiorentina and at 26 is approaching his peak years. A move to the Premier League looks like a logical next step for a player with his attributes.

"Amrabat's destination had recently looked like it could be Manchester United, however the Old Trafford club need outgoings to fund incomings. For Liverpool - who have missed out on Moises Caicedo to Chelsea and could see Romeo Lavia go there instead of Anfield as well - this could be their moment to step in themselves and add a much-needed ball-winner in the middle of the park."

Is Amrabat changing agents a sign that he wants to move?

Sky Sports News' Dharmesh Sheth speaking on The Transfer Show:

"This is the player Manchester United have been interested in throughout the summer.

"Our colleague in Italy Gianluca Di Marzio has been reporting that Amrabat has actually changed agents today and when a player changes agents, it usually means one thing and it's because he wants to sort a move.

"Amrabat has one year left on his contract with the option of a further 12 months.

"United still maintain their interest. We have been talking about whether their spending is done now, simply because of major departures not happening in the form of the likes of Harry Maguire and Scott McTominay. They're not being able to bring money in to be able to fund other deals.

"Manchester United went into the market with three primary targets - Andre Onana, Mason Mount and Rasmus Hojlund. They want to go back into the market but it could prove difficult.

"But now it's Liverpool who have started to show an interest themselves. This is not something that new, Liverpool have had a long-term interest in Amrabat, we all saw how impressive he was at the World Cup for Morocco.

"It will be interesting to see where this one goes."

Speaking on Monday Night Football, Sky Sports' Jamie Carragher described Liverpool's summer as "an absolute mess, a joke and embarrassing" after missing out on Caicedo and Lavia.

Asked what the double transfer blow leaves Liverpool with three weeks of the window left, Carragher said: "In a pretty difficult place, people know they are desperate.

"They put a bid in for Lavia today for £60m when they refused to pay £50m four or five days ago. It's an absolute mess and a joke.

"The biggest problem about it is that Liverpool have known they have needed midfield reinforcements since August of last season, 12 months ago. So to not have things in order…

"The two players they bought had buy-out clauses, there's no negotiation, no big deal to go about it, you just meet the buy-out clause. So Liverpool have not got big deals over the line and it's been embarrassing.

"That's why I will not be critical of the owners - they were willing to pay £111m and break the transfer record. To start with Lavia, not pay a certain amount, to then go to Caicedo and then go back to Lavia, it's an absolute mess, a joke and it's embarrassing."