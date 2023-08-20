Bruno Fernandes demands apology from officials after Manchester United denied penalty at Tottenham

Bruno Fernandes has called on the officials to issue an apology to Manchester United after they were denied a penalty in their 2-0 defeat against Tottenham.

A second-half opener from Pape Sarr followed by an own goal by Lisandro Martinez condemned United to a sobering but deserved loss on Saturday night.

United were denied a first-half penalty when Alejandro Garnacho sent a shot towards goal that struck the outstretched arm of defender Cristian Romero. The incident was reviewed on VAR but no action was taken as referee Michael Oliver waved play to continue.

Fernandes, who missed a glorious chance from point-blank range in the match, referenced last week's penalty incident at Old Trafford during United's win over Wolves where Gary O'Neil was given an apology by referees' boss Jon Moss for not giving a spot-kick when Andre Onana clattered into Sasa Kalajdzic.

"Last week they made a big thing on United not having a penalty against them [Wolves]," said Fernandes.

"I want to see what's going to happen this week if it's going to happen the same show they did last week.

"I want to see if Jon Moss also comes to apologise to our dressing room like they said he did to the manager of Wolves."

Keane's United verdict: Desperate

"Desperate, absolutely desperate," thundered Sky Sports' Roy Keane on the United performance. "The biggest insult I always think about is teams who can't do it away from home, players who aren't up for it away from home.

"United go away today...weak, no leadership, gave bad goals away. It's easy to play against Man United. Man Utd are the new Spurs."

An unimpressed Keane continued: "The midfield looked lightweight. The six players high up the pitch, when you're out of possession they're giving you absolutely nothing. You can always carry one or two maybe in your team who don't give you much but can be match winners but United are carrying too many players when they're not really at it.

"I look at (Mason) Mount, Fernandes out of possession, they look like schoolboys. They haven't got that physicality to get the ball back.

"We're told Ten Hag is a brilliant coach, well we need to see it. They looked flat. I'd like to know what they're doing on the training pitch. Are they over training? They don't look full of energy."

Neville: Manchester United have to bolster in midfield

During his match commentary, an alarmed Gary Neville also warned Manchester United have to make midfield reinforcements in the wake of their worrying start to the new season.

After a highly-fortunate 1-0 win over Wolves on Monday Night Football, United's luck ran out in north London as a midfield of Casemiro, Bruno Fernandes and summer signing Mount were outplayed by man-of-the-match Yves Bissouma and James Maddison in Spurs' deserved 2-0 win.

"Casemiro looks lost in midfield in these first two matches," said Neville. "What's clear is that Manchester United's midfield needs bolstering.

"Ten Hag wants a number six who can play alongside Casemiro and at the moment the club can't get players out to be able to fund that.

"If they look at the first two weeks, they have to fund it or there will be big problems. What's clear is that Ten Hag doesn't want to revert back to Scott McTominay."

After failing to impress on his debut against Wolves, Mount was anonymous against Spurs and was replaced late on. Before that, Christian Eriksen had been introduced from the bench, but his involvement only added to the midfield muddle.

"With Bruno on the right, the midfield looks all over the place and the front three doesn't capable of functioning as one," added Neville. "Does he go back to McTominay? Ten Hag has made five substitutions and not used him. It's almost as if he is managing him out of the club."

Ten Hag responds: The midfield played well

While the former Man Utd pair were scathing of the midfield, manager Erik ten Hag seemed pleased with how his players had performed.

He told Sky Sports: "The midfield played well. It was good. Of course, we can always do better but you go for goal and leave some spaces.

"In the defence transition we were better but that was nothing to do with the two midfield players. It had more to do with the defence squeeze and coming in three lanes to be compact from the far side and in the moment from losing the ball, to get back in position from your striker and No 10."

When asked if he was additionally concerned about his attacking players, Ten Hag added: "Not by the attacking play but by scoring. That is the same issue, we know that. That's why we signed a striker."

Ten Hag was perplexed as to why his team were not awarded a penalty for the Romero incident.

He said: "I liked it first half, it was a very good performance of Manchester United except we have to score. We created good chances. We had a really good press on the ball, we had good switches, many chances to score and we deserved a penalty.

"I don't know why it's not a penalty. He changes the direction of the ball, the hand is right above. But it's OK, you have to accept it.

"The change in the game is, first we get quickly three bookings - can't happen. We have to stay focused. Unnecessary bookings. Then we switch off. In one attack they have two big chances. That was no good.

"The start of the second half was definitely no good. You have to stay on the front foot. It was totally unnecessary to concede that goal.

"We didn't collapse, we fought back but didn't score."

Keane: Bring back Stapleton and Whiteside

While Neville's concerns were focused on midfield, Keane reserved his most withering views for United's misfiring frontline.

After Fernandes' glaring first-half miss, United rarely looked like scoring and were no better after Anthony Martial replaced Marcus Rashford for the closing minutes.

Keane said: "They're bringing on Martial - you might as well bring on Frank Stapleton and Norman Whiteside. Martial is not going to get you out of trouble.

"Rashford played through the middle again. Usual stuff. He's like a child up there. He's obviously not happy playing there. His body language and his first few touches suggest he doesn't want to play through the middle.

"But you have to. You've got to do a job for the team. You're looking at the captain, the senior players, established international players - easy to play against. That's the biggest insult I can give to these Man Utd players."

Onana: Spurs were not better than us

Image: Andre Onana says Man Utd were made to pay for not scoring in the first half

Manchester United goalkeeper Andre Onana does not believe Tottenham were better than Man Utd on Saturday, adding the players will take on the responsibility of playing for the club.

He told Sky Sports: "I don't think they were better than us. We made some mistakes in the second half but football is not only about one half.

"We started very good and created chances. Unfortunately, we didn't score and this was a key point. If we had scored in the first half then it would have been a different game for sure.

"Football is about scoring goals especially when you're playing against a good opponent. We had some big chances and didn't score. In the end you have to pay.

"We have to keep calm and keep working. If we work how we are working then at the end of the season the team will be ok.

"We have to recognise our mistakes because at the end of the day we are together in this, we are a big club and we have to assume the responsibility."