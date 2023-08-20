Scottish Women's Premier League round-up: Rangers thump Aberdeen, Celtic hammer Hamilton Academical

Rangers eventually made their quality tell to earn back-to-back wins by beating Aberdeen 5-1 despite being level at half-time.

Chelsea Cornet's excellent strike opened the scoring with 19 minutes on the clock, but Aberdeen levelled just before the break when Hutchison calmly finished inside the box.

It took Rangers 15 minutes into the second half to retake the lead as Mia McAuley's thunderous strike found the roof of the net from the corner of the box.

Minutes later, the home side made the game more comfortable as Rio Hardy linked up well with Kirsty Howat before finishing.

Image: Bayley Hutchison celebrates her equaliser for Aberdeen. Pic: Colin Poultney/SWPL

With 72 minutes played, Rangers extended their lead despite the protestations of Aberdeen. Kathryn Hill was awarded the goal from a corner although the away side appealed that it shouldn't have stood.

The fifth and final goal came two minutes before the end as McAuley headed home for her second of the game.

Rangers travel away to Hearts on Wednesday with both sides looking to maintain their winning starts to the season. Aberdeen are away to Montrose with their opponents searching for their first points of 23/24.

Celtic 7-1 Hamilton Academical

Celtic made it 16 goals from their two opening Scottish Women's Premier League matches as they hammered Hamilton Academical.

With five minutes played, Kit Loferski opened the scoring as she flicked home from a corner for her fifth goal of the season.

Amy Gallacher then doubled their lead just a minute later with her first-time finish inside the box and she was involved in the next goal when brought down for a penalty. Chloe Craig stepped up to finish and make it 3-0 with only 16 minutes played.

Celtic extended their lead again with half an hour played as Gallacher finished a lovely team goal for her fourth of the season.

It would be Accies that would strike before half-time to give them some hope as their top goalscorer last season, Josi Giard, finished past Chloe Logan.

However, any comeback was short-lived in the second half as Celtic restored their four-goal lead just four minutes after the restart. Shen Mengyu, on her return from the Women's World Cup with China, finished from outside the box.

Celtic added a further two goals in the last 10 minutes through Tiree Burchill and Celya Barclais.

Celtic are away to Spartans on Wednesday while Accies host Partick Thistle.

Heart of Midlothian 3-0 Dundee United

Image: Kathleen McGovern (right) is congratulated by Georgia Timms (left) after scoring Hearts' second goal against Dundee United. Pic: Colin Poultney/SWPL

Hearts made it back-to-back wins as they defeated Dundee United at Oriam.

The away side frustrated their hosts for much of the first half and despite dominating chances, it took until the 36th minute for them to open the scoring.

Emma Brownlie's free kick from just outside the box smashed the crossbar but landed nicely for Danni McGinley to finish cleverly from 12 yards. It was McGinley's first goal since returning to Hearts from Dundee United.

The Jambos made the game more comfortable before the break as Ciara Grant, on her return to the starting line-up since playing at the Women's World Cup for Republic of Ireland, placed a perfect free-kick for Kathleen McGovern to head home.

Image: Kathleen McGovern (centre) celebrates after scoring her second goal for Hearts against Dundee United. Pic: Colin Poultney/SWPL

McGovern rounded off the scoring four minutes after the restart. The forward, who most recently played in Germany, fired her free-kick into the bottom corner to give the Jambos a comfortable lead.

Hearts face Rangers on Wednesday at Oriam with both sides having won their first two matches. Dundee United host Hibernian in their first home game of the season.

Partick Thistle 0-3 Glasgow City

Glasgow City maintained their 100 per cent start to the season with a comfortable win over Partick Thistle.

Dubbed the 'Petershill Park' derby, City took the lead through Hayley Lauder after 22 minutes. Anna Oscarsson provided the assist for Lauder to get her second goal in as many games.

The lead was doubled 12 minutes later as Amy Muir's ball towards goal went over Megan Cunningham and into the net.

With nearly 75 per cent possession and limiting the Jags to no shots on target the entire game, City never looked in danger of losing the match.

They put the icing on the cake with 10 minutes left as Lauren Davidson finished from the penalty spot after a foul on Sophia Martin. It's Davidson's first of the season after being denied from the spot last Sunday against Hibernian.

Glasgow City will host Motherwell on Wednesday at Petershill Park while Partick Thistle travel away to Hamilton Academical.

Hibernian 4-1 Montrose

Hibernian earned their first points of the season with victory over newly promoted Montrose.

The opening goal for the Hibees came from Captain Joelle Murray after just two minutes when she headed home from Ellis Notley's just outside the box.

The lead was doubled 11 minutes later after Jorian Baucom did well to hold the ball up before sliding in Tegan Bowie, who calmly finished past Lauren Perry.

After a blank start to the season, Hibs were keen to make up for it on home turf and added a further two goals before half-time.

Mya Christie got the third, advancing forward and beating one player before firing home from around 25 yards.

Not to be outdone, Naomi Powell got the final goal for the Edinburgh side, finishing expertly into the top corner from a free kick on the edge of the box.

The consolation for Montrose was that they scored their first goal in the top division of women's football five minutes into the second half. Neve Guthrie, formerly of Dundee United, brought the ball down before rounding Murray and finishing low into the bottom corner.

Hibernian travel away to Foundation Park to face Dundee United on Wednesday while Montrose host Aberdeen at Links Park.

Motherwell 1-0 Spartans

Motherwell secured their first points of the new season after a late winner against Spartans.

The two sides drew three out of their four meetings last season and it looked destined for another stalemate at K-Park.

It took 83 minutes for the deadlock to be broken as Jo Addie's free-kick found the run of Kaela McDonald-Nguah who smashed home on the half-volley. It was McDonald-Nguah's third goal of the season after her double against Aberdeen last Sunday.

Motherwell travel away to Glasgow City on Wednesday while Spartans look for their first points of the season at home to Celtic.