Luis Rubiales refuses to resign as Spanish FA president over Jenni Hermoso kissing scandal

Luis Rubiales claimed he is the victim of a witch hunt by "false feminists" as he refused to resign as Spanish FA president for kissing Jenni Hermoso after Spain's Women's World Cup final victory on Sunday.

Rubiales, the president of the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF), embraced the forward before kissing her on the lips during the medal ceremony following the team's 1-0 win against England in Sydney.

After initially calling his critics "idiots", Rubiales apologised on Monday and it was expected he would bow to the pressure of the growing calls for him to stand down.

However, he shocked the footballing world in an extraordinary address to an emergency general assembly of the Spanish Football Federation that lasted over half an hour on Friday as he shouted, "I will not resign" repeatedly.

What happened at Rubiales' shocking press conference?

Said his kiss of Hermoso was “spontaneous” and “consensual”

Claimed he is the victim of a witch hunt by “false feminists”

Threatened to sue his accusers

Said he will offer women's head coach Jorge Vilda a new four-year contract

Rubiales, who is now under investigation by FIFA, also said of the incident: "The kiss was the same I could give one of my daughters."

Hermoso had said in a video streamed on social media after the kiss that "I didn't like it, but what can I do?"

The Spanish players' union (AFE) reacted to Rubiales' speech on Friday by demanding his dismissal, and said he "should not continue for one more minute" in his role as head of the Spanish FA.

They wrote: "We find it shameful that, once again, he has tried to justify his deplorable attitude by focusing on our colleague Jennifer Hermoso, who was the only true victim of the despicable episode starring Luis Rubiales after the Women's World Cup final.

"The image of Spanish sport, both nationally and internationally, has once again been seriously damaged by Luis Rubiales, who with his actions every day puts Spain's candidacy to host the 2030 World Cup at greater risk."

Liga F, the Spanish women's top flight where 22 of the World Cup winning squad's 24 players play domestically, made an unprecedented statement of their own on X, formerly Twitter, writing: "It's time to change this forever" with regards to Rubiales' position.

FIFPro, the global players' union, also called for immediate disciplinary proceedings against Rubiales and said any lack of action would "send a completely unacceptable and damaging message to the football industry".

Real Betis striker Borja Iglesias, who made his debut for the national side last year and was in Luis de la Fuente's last squad, has said he will not play for his country again "until things change and this type of act does not go unpunished".

In a statement on X, formerly known as Twitter, the 30-year-old wrote: "As a footballer and as a person I don't feel represented by what happened today. Wearing the Spanish national team shirt is one of the greatest things that has happened to me in my career.

"I don't know if at some point I will be an option again, but I have made the decision not to return to the national team until things change and this type of act does not go unpunished."

Before the kiss, Rubiales had also grabbed his crotch in a lewd victory gesture from the section of dignitaries at the stadium, with Spain's Queen Letizia and the 16-year-old Princess Infanta Sofia standing nearby.

"I apologise for my mistakes," he added. "I'm going to continue fighting as my parents and my coaches taught me. Those who know me, know that we are going to get to the end."

Rubiales' speech was regularly interrupted by applause from the crowd and ended with a standing ovation - with Spain Women's head coach Jorge Vilda and De la Fuente, the men's head coach, among those on their feet.

FIFA, in opening proceedings against Rubiales on Thursday, said it remained committed to "respecting the integrity of all individuals, and strongly condemns any behaviour to the contrary".

It said Rubiales' conduct may constitute violations of article 13 paragraphs one and two of the FIFA disciplinary code.

That section of the code covers "offensive behaviour and violations of the principles of fair play".

The code cites examples of behaviour which could lead to disciplinary measures being taken, including "insulting a natural or legal person in any way, especially by using offensive gestures, signs or language" and "behaving in a way that brings the sport of football and/or FIFA into disrepute".

'They are preparing an execution' - Rubiales' astonishing rant Spanish FA president Luis Rubiales at an extraordinary meeting of its general assembly:



"They are not trying to carry out justice, that’s fake. A social assassination is being carried out on me. They are trying to kill me.



"Fake feminism does not seek justice, doesn’t seek the truth, doesn’t care about people. I repeat, they are preparing an execution.



"To these people who have said this about me, that have accused me, that are trying to kill me publicly… I’m going to defend myself, I’m going to defend myself like every other Spaniard should do in the courts.



"I’m going to take action against them. I’m not going to resign! I am not going to resign! I am not going to resign! I am not going to resign! I am not going to resign!"

'Embarrassing', 'My ears are bleeding': Football reacts to Rubiales' speech

Rubiales' comments were not well-received by a number of former Spain internationals, with David de Gea taking to X to write: "My ears are bleeding."

Former Spain captain Iker Casillas called Rubiales' speech "embarrassing", and added in another message: "We should spend these 5 days talking about our girls! Of the joy they gave us all."

Alexia Putellas, Hermoso's Spain team-mate, wrote on X: "This is unacceptable. It's over. With you partner @Jennihermoso."

That was a sentiment shared by Aitana Bonmati, named player of the tournament at the World Cup, who wrote on X: "There are limits that cannot be crossed and we cannot tolerate this. We are with you mate."

England defender Jess Carter, who played the whole 90 minutes of Sunday's final defeat, told Sky News Rubiales' actions had "tarnished" the moment of Spain's victory.

"It's really sad, to be honest, that such a special moment has been tarnished, for Hermoso, for Spain, who have just achieved something incredible - and it's been ruined by that moment," she said.

"I didn't see it live, it wasn't until I got back and saw the photographs, and I said 'this can't be real'. It's so unacceptable, and I'm not sure how he can say anything other than sincere apologies. It's not something that should happen in any line of work, least of all on the world stage.

"She's been put in an almost impossible position, how do you go against someone with such power? But at the same time stand up and say that it's not acceptable."

Clubs have also begun to react to Rubiales' speech, including Barcelona-based second-tier side Espanyol, who said in a statement the team "wants to show its condemnation" of the Spanish FA's position as well as the president's comments on Friday.

Calling for his removal, they added: "The images that were seen during the celebration of the World Cup final are unacceptable and improper and, once the explanations regarding them have been heard, move us to demand the immediate dismissal or dismissal of the president by the bodies empowered to do so."

Barcelona released a statement which said Rubiales' behaviour during the World Cup celebrations was "improper and inappropriate" but did not comment on Friday's speech.

Spain's second deputy prime minister, Yolanda Diaz, said in a post on X that the events at Friday's general assembly had been "unacceptable" and said the government "must act and take urgent measures".

"Impunity for macho actions is over. Rubiales cannot continue in office," her post concluded.

Former Spain men's midfielder and Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta was unaware of the specifics of Rubiales' speech but said: "Hopefully it doesn't [overshadow the achievements of Spain's World Cup winning squad], because I'm extremely proud of what they done. The whole country is.

"I don't have the full details, so sorry I cannot comment on what happened today. But it is sad this is happening while everybody should be celebrating and being extremely proud of what they've done."