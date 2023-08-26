Luis Rubiales provisionally suspended by FIFA from all football activity after kissing Jennifer Hermoso

FIFA has provisionally suspended under-fire Spanish FA president Luis Rubiales from all football activity for 90 days.

Rubiales and the Spanish FA have also been ordered not to contact Spain World Cup-winner Jenni Hermoso or anyone close to her.

Hermoso said on Friday that she did not consent to Rubiales kissing her during the celebrations after Spain's World Cup final win over England in Sydney last Sunday.

The embattled Spanish football chief used his federation to accuse Hermoso of lying in the early hours of Saturday morning amid mounting pressure for him to leave his post.

What happened at Rubiales' shocking press conference? He insisted repeatedly that he would not resign

Said his kiss of Hermoso was “spontaneous” and “consensual”

Claimed he is the victim of a witch hunt by “false feminists”

Threatened to sue his accusers

Said he will offer women's head coach Jorge Vilda a new four-year contract

Rubiales was expected to stand down on Friday over the kiss scandal but instead claimed to be the victim of a witch-hunt by "false feminists" in an extraordinary speech in front of the general assembly of the Spanish football federation.

That sparked an outcry from Hermoso and her team-mates who vowed not to play for Spain again - days after winning the World Cup for the first time.

