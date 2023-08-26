Luis Rubiales: Spain coach Jorge Vilda condemns inappropriate behaviour of FA president after Jenni Hermoso kiss

Spain Women's coach Jorge Vilda has condemned the behaviour of Spanish FA president Luis Rubiales at last week's Women's World Cup final.

Rubiales caused uproar when he kissed Jenni Hermoso on the lips while she collected her medal after Spain's 1-0 win over England in Sydney last weekend.

He was provisionally suspended by FIFA on Saturday and said he would not resign from his post,

In a statement to Agencia EFE, Spain coach Vilda expressed his regret that the World Cup victory had been tarnished by Rubiales following his inappropriate behaviour.

Vilda also insisted that his own values and principles were far removed from the unacceptable conduct of Rubiales and vowed to continue promoting inclusion and equity.

FIFA has also ordered Rubiales and the Spanish FA not to contact the World Cup winner or anyone close to her, while all 11 members of Vilda's coaching team have resigned.

Assistant managers Montse Tome, Javier Lerga and Eugenio Gonzalo Martin are among those to have stood down, citing their 'emphatic condemnation' of Rubiales in a joint statement, but Vilda remains in his role as head coach.

Hermoso has accused the federation of a "manipulative, hostile and controlling culture".

What happened at Rubiales' shocking press conference? He insisted repeatedly that he would not resign

Said his kiss of Hermoso was “spontaneous” and “consensual”

Claimed he is the victim of a witch hunt by “false feminists”

Threatened to sue his accusers

Said he will offer women's head coach Jorge Vilda a new four-year contract

Rubiales is under investigation by FIFA but UEFA - of which he is a €250,000-a-year vice-president - has yet to comment.

Spain's football federation responded to FIFA's suspension of Rubiales with a statement which read: "The RFEF announces that, this morning, it has received notification from the FIFA Disciplinary Committee of the provisional suspension of Mr President, Luis Rubiales Bejar, while the disciplinary file is being processed.

"In accordance with the provisions of the RFEF Statutes, the Vice President attached to the Presidency, Pedro Rocha Junco, assumes the interim presidency during this period.

"Luis Rubiales has stated that he will legally defend himself in the competent bodies, he fully trusts the FIFA procedures and reiterates that, in this way, he is given the opportunity to begin his defense so that the truth prevails and complete innocence is proven."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player England's World Cup runner-up Jess Carter believes Spain's victory in the competition has now been tarnished by the actions of Spanish FA president Luis Rubiales

Hermoso stressed on Friday she did not consent to the kiss but her country's football federation (RFEF) announced an intention to take legal action over the comments made by the forward over Rubiales.

Rubiales was expected to stand down on Friday over the kiss scandal but instead claimed to be the victim of a witch-hunt by "false feminists" in an extraordinary speech in front of the general assembly of the Spanish football federation.

That sparked an outcry from Hermoso and her team-mates who vowed not to play for Spain again - days after winning the World Cup for the first time.

In a statement on Friday night, the 33-year-old forward said "in no moment" did she consent to the kiss.

Rubiales used his federation to accuse Hermoso of lying about him forcibly kissing her in the early hours of Saturday morning.

'They are preparing an execution' - Rubiales' astonishing rant Spanish FA president Luis Rubiales at an extraordinary meeting of its general assembly:



"They are not trying to carry out justice, that’s fake. A social assassination is being carried out on me. They are trying to kill me.



"Fake feminism does not seek justice, doesn’t seek the truth, doesn’t care about people. I repeat, they are preparing an execution.



"To these people who have said this about me, that have accused me, that are trying to kill me publicly… I’m going to defend myself, I’m going to defend myself like every other Spaniard should do in the courts.



"I’m going to take action against them. I’m not going to resign! I am not going to resign! I am not going to resign! I am not going to resign! I am not going to resign!"

The Spanish football federation's lengthy statement showed a series of images claiming to be Hermoso encouraging being lifted by Rubiales.

"Mr President's feet are ostensibly lifted from the ground as a result of the player's action," the statement said.

"The tests are conclusive. Mr President has not lied.

"The RFEF and Mr President will demonstrate each of the lies that are spread either by someone on behalf of the player or, if applicable, by the player herself."

However, Hermoso was quoted in a statement issued by Futpro, the players' union representing her, as stating: "In no case did I seek to raise the president."

England Women released a statement via captain Leah Williamson in support of Hermoso and the Spanish team that defeated them 1-0 in the World Cup final.

"Unacceptable actions allowed to happen by a sexist and patriarchal organisation. Abuse is abuse and we have all seen the truth," it read.

"The behaviour of those who think they are invincible must not be tolerated and people shouldn't need convincing to take action against any form of harassment.

"We all stand with you, @jennihermoso and all players of the Spanish team."

About 100 people, mostly women, gathered Friday night in front of the Spanish Soccer Federation's headquarters in Madrid to call for Rubiales' resignation, many waving red cards.

'Embarrassing', 'My ears are bleeding': Football reacts to Rubiales' speech

England defender Jess Carter, who played the whole 90 minutes of Sunday's final defeat, told Sky News Rubiales' actions had "tarnished" the moment of Spain's victory.

"It's really sad, to be honest, that such a special moment has been tarnished, for Hermoso, for Spain, who have just achieved something incredible - and it's been ruined by that moment," she said.

"I didn't see it live, it wasn't until I got back and saw the photographs, and I said 'this can't be real'. It's so unacceptable, and I'm not sure how he can say anything other than sincere apologies. It's not something that should happen in any line of work, least of all on the world stage.

"She's been put in an almost impossible position, how do you go against someone with such power? But at the same time stand up and say that it's not acceptable."

Barcelona and Spain midfielder Alexia Putellas, who posted on X, formerly known as Twitter: "This is unacceptable. It's over. With you my team-mate @Jennihermoso." Other team-mates quickly followed, along with players from abroad.

"I'm disgusted by the public actions of Luis Rubiales," US international Alex Morgan said on X. She added that winning a World Cup "should be one of the best moments in these players' lives but instead it's overshadowed by assault, misogyny, and failures by the Spanish federation".

Rubiales' comments were not well-received by a number of former Spain internationals, with David De Gea taking to X to write: "My ears are bleeding."

Liga F, the Spanish women's top flight where 22 of the World Cup winning squad's 24 players play domestically, made an unprecedented statement of their own on X writing: "It's time to change this forever" with regard to Rubiales' position.

Real Betis striker Borja Iglesias, who made his debut for the national side last year and was in Luis de la Fuente's last squad, has said he will not play for his country again "until things change and this type of act does not go unpunished".

In a statement on X, the 30-year-old wrote: "As a footballer and as a person I don't feel represented by what happened today. Wearing the Spanish national team shirt is one of the greatest things that has happened to me in my career.

"I don't know if at some point I will be an option again, but I have made the decision not to return to the national team until things change and this type of act does not go unpunished."