Matheus Nunes: Man City expected to make new bid for midfielder, with Wolves holding out for £60m

Manchester City are expected to return with an improved bid for Matheus Nunes, with Wolves unwilling to sell the midfielder for less than £60m.

Wolves turned down a £47m offer from the Premier League and European champions last Thursday.

Nunes joined Wolves in a club-record £42m deal from Sporting last summer and has four years remaining on his contract, plus the option of a further 12 months.

The 24-year-old has shown glimpses of his quality, scoring a superb volley against Chelsea last season, but that remains his only goal for the club.

Nunes has endured a disappointing start to the season, featuring in Wolves' 1-0 defeat at Manchester United and then being sent off in the 4-1 home loss to Brighton.

City are looking for a creative midfielder after Kevin De Bruyne was ruled out for several months with a hamstring injury suffered in the first game of the season against Burnley.

"Matheus Nunes is one of the best players in the world today." That comment from Pep Guardiola came in February of last year after Manchester City's win over Sporting in the first leg of their Champions League knockout tie. He is a long-time admirer.

Nunes joined Wolves at the end of that season, going on to provide glimpses of the quality that Guardiola had recognised in him. An outrageous strike on the angle against Chelsea in April made the shortlist for Premier League goal of the season.

But City's interest in Nunes is still intriguing given that this remains his only goal in the competition. That it was such a spectacular one sums up his time at Wolves - hints of what he is capable of but a frustrating inability to put all the parts of his game together.

