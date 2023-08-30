England squad: Would you select Harry Maguire and Jordan Henderson to face Ukraine and Scotland?

England continue their Euro 2024 qualifying campaign against Ukraine on Saturday - but what would your squad look like?

Gareth Southgate will reveal his squad on Thursday to face Ukraine in Poland for their Euro 2024 qualifier at the weekend before taking on Scotland at Hampden Park on Tuesday - to mark the 150th anniversary since the two teams first faced each other.

The England boss faces numerous selection dilemmas, with Harry Maguire's future at Manchester United still up in the air after a proposed move to West Ham collapsed, while England captain Jordan Henderson completed a transfer from Liverpool to Saudi Pro League side Al Ettifaq this summer - having sought assurances over his international future before making the switch.

Numerous players with limited international experience have staked claims for inclusion after starting the campaign impressively, including the likes of Marc Guehi, James Ward-Prowse, James Maddison, Jarrod Bowen, Ollie Watkins, Morgan Gibbs-White and Eberechi Eze - while Brighton winger Sollly March is looking for his first call-up.

So, what would your England squad look like? Use our interactive selector to pick your team below and share on Twitter @SkyFootball.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Rob Dorsett is joined by Dougie Critchley and Henry Hill from Football Daily to discuss who they think will be named in the England squad for the upcoming internationals against Ukraine and Scotland.

Sky Sports' senior reporter Rob Dorsett:

Harry Maguire is likely to be included in Thursday's England squad for the upcoming internationals against Ukraine and Scotland - despite not playing a minute of football for Manchester United so far this season.

Erik Ten Hag has preferred Lisandro Martinez, Raphael Varane and Victor Lindelof for United this season.

But Maguire has so far rejected the opportunity to join West Ham, saying instead that he prefers to stay and fight for his place at Old Trafford.

Now, with John Stones and Tyrone Mings injured, and Eric Dier not even included on the Tottenham bench for the first three Premier League matches of the season, Maguire looks certain to keep his England place as Gareth Southgate seeks some experience within his central defensive options.

What do the stats say?

What should the England starting XI look like, based purely on form this season?

Well, the team would look very different to Southgate's usual line-ups, according to the Sky Sports Power Rankings - a system which awards points to players for 35 matchday stats.

Harry Kane and Jude Bellingham - who both completed big-money moves to Bayern Munich and Real Madrid, respectively, this summer are the first names on the teamsheet - but are also the only regulars to retain starting berths.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka (Manchester United) and uncapped Brentford left-back Rico Henry occupy the full-back positions, with Fikayo Tomori (AC Milan) and Marc Guehi (Crystal Palace) claiming the centre-back positions.

James Maddison starts after an explosive start for Tottenham following his £40m move from Leicester this summer, with Bellingham and new West Ham midfielder James Ward-Prowse completing the midfield trio.

England are arguably swamped with options down the attacking flanks, but bit-part winger Jarrod Bowen ousts all competition down the right channel, while uncapped Brighton forward Solly March is shoehorned down the left - currently ranking as the third most in-form player in the Premier League.