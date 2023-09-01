Eddie Howe exclusive: Newcastle boss on Champions League draw, transfer window, Anthony Gordon and more

Eddie Howe leans back in his chair and smiles. "I definitely won't be describing it like that," he says.

Howe is responding to Newcastle CEO Darren Eales' verdict of this season's Champions League draw. After being paired with French champions Paris Saint-Germain, seven-time winners AC Milan and 1997 champions Borussia Dortmund, Eales believes Newcastle are in a "super group of death".

But Howe disagrees. "I don't really buy into the group of death stuff," he says with another broad grin during an exclusive interview with Sky Sports.

"It's a real challenge for us, there's no doubt about it. We're playing elite teams, but we're in the Champions League and you're always going to face top teams in that competition."

Newcastle are in the Champions League group stage for the first time since the 2002/03 season and face sides who have all at least reached the final in the past 16 years. As well as experiencing some special European nights at St James' Park, Howe is relishing three exciting trips abroad as he looks ahead to making his managerial debut in the competition.

"Certainly from our point of view, there's already a steely determination to attack it and show our very best. I'm very much looking forward to it," the Newcastle head coach said.

"I think it's a great thing for our supporters because the trips we'll have in Europe are not huge distances, which I think is really important for them, so hopefully we'll be able to travel as a club safely.

"Everyone will enjoy those experiences. We're going to visit some great places, some great stadiums, and play against some really good teams. There's nothing but positive thoughts towards it and you can't help but be excited by the challenge that awaits us."

'It's been a positive window - the squad is stronger'

Newcastle have spent £130m on new players during the summer transfer window as Howe, in his own words, tries to build a squad "that is robust enough to deal with the competitions we're in".

Midfielder Sandro Tonali became Newcastle's record signing when he arrived from AC Milan for £55m in July. The 23-year-old has been joined on Tyneside by winger Harvey Barnes (£39m from Leicester), right-back Tino Livramento (£36m from Southampton) and left-back Lewis Hall (season-long loan from Chelsea).

"It's been a good window," Howe insists. "I'm happy with what I've got and happy with the squad. We are a lot stronger than last year in terms of numbers, and that's what the squad is there for.

"We've added some real quality players into the group with really good attitudes and mentality."

Image: Sandro Tonali has made a positive start to life on Tyneside

'Neville comments fair but I'm happy with strikers'

Despite those new arrivals, Newcastle have endured a tricky start to the 2023/24 campaign. Last Sunday's 2-1 defeat by Liverpool followed a 1-0 loss to Manchester City and, while Aston Villa were thrashed 5-1 on the opening weekend, there have been suggestions Howe could do with a clinical forward in his ranks.

Leading 1-0 and having a numerical advantage for most of the game against Liverpool, two late goals from Darwin Nunez turned the result on its head and handed Newcastle a defeat that Howe described as a "tough one to take".

Newcastle racked up 23 shots to Liverpool's nine during the match, while their expected goals (xG) was 1.99 compared to Liverpool's 0.88. It led Sky Sports pundit Gary Neville to suggest Howe is lacking a "quality" attacker capable of "killing" a game, but the Magpies boss maintains he has faith in the strikers at his disposal.

"Sometimes it's easy when you miss chances as a team and when you don't win a game you should reflect and go: 'Well you need this or you need that'. I believe in the players we have," Howe says.

"Both Callum Wilson and Alexander Isak are top players, as are the other attackers we've got, so I've got no problem with the quality and depth of our squad, but that doesn't guarantee you anything.

"You have to deal with the big moments when the game comes and unfortunately, we did pass up a few opportunities. Gary's right in that sense and that was the frustration for us.

"It was a painful one for us all this week but we bounce back and we're ready for the next game."

Howe: 'Incredible' De Zerbi has improved Premier League

That next fixture arrives on Saturday when Newcastle make the long trip to the south coast to face Brighton. Despite losing to West Ham last time out, the Seagulls have continued to impress under head coach Roberto De Zerbi and, ahead of Gameweek Four, top the Premier League table in terms of goals scored (nine).

"Roberto has done an incredible job," Howe says ahead of the contest live on Sky Sports.

"I've had the pleasure of meeting him a couple of times, we toured in the same area as them in the summer, came up against them in pre-season, and played against them last year, so we know how good they are.

"They're a top team, he's an incredible coach who's done some brilliant things. I think he's been a great addition to the Premier League. Another top coach playing a unique style of football which I think has made the Premier League better, so full credit to him and his players."

Howe: Gordon has everything to excel

With Newcastle looking to avoid a third consecutive Premier League defeat, Howe will be counting on winger Anthony Gordon to continue his impressive early-season form.

After winning the European U21 Championship with England this summer and being named player of the tournament, Gordon has continued to shine at club level. Having scored just once in 16 league appearances after moving to Newcastle for £45m in January, the former Everton star already has one goal and one assist in three Premier League games this term.

"He's been very good", Howe says. "It's very difficult for a player to transition in January to a new team, but I thought last year was really important for him because he had a four or five-month period where he was able to look at us and fully integrate himself into Newcastle on and off the pitch. I think that gave him a head start coming into this pre-season in terms of knowing what to expect.

"He's been in really good form and he's going to be a huge player for us. We really do think he's got all the attributes to excel. He's being pushed by some really good players around him as well. The squad's looking strong in that respect. I'm very pleased with Anthony."

Howe on targets: Newcastle want to push on

Newcastle have experienced a rapid upward trajectory under Howe. When he took over in November 2021, they were 19th in the Premier League table and without a win. The former Bournemouth boss has not only preserved the Magpies' top-flight status but also taken them back to the top table of European football in the space of 18 months.

That success, coupled with the support of a Saudi Arabian-backed consortium, has increased expectations this season, but Howe is not one to set specific objectives.

Image: Only Kevin Keegan has a better win percentage than Eddie Howe as Newcastle boss during the Premier League era

"Temptation as a human being is always to want more and to push and we definitely want to do that," he says.

"But I'm very reluctant and always have been when I'm in the manager's shoes to set targets and give definitive numbers about what we want to do because every season's different and the challenges are different.

"Certainly for us this year it's going to be an incredible campaign with the number of games we have and the number of competitions we're in.

"We're going to be tested and stretched, but I really believe in the group I have. I believe in our method of work and I'm looking forward to the challenges that await us."

