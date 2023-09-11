Scotland vs England teams: Eddie Nketiah and Levi Colwill to start?

What would your Scotland and England starting XIs look like ahead of their historic meeting on Tuesday? Use our interactive team selector to choose your teams...

The teams face each other in a special heritage friendly at Hampden Park on Tuesday - to mark the 150th anniversary of the Scottish FA and the oldest fixture in world football.

Scotland beat Cyprus 3-0 on Friday to extend their current win streak to five games, with the potential of securing qualification to Euro 2024 on the same night they host England - if results in Group A go their way.

Che Adams replacing Lyndon Dykes was the only alteration to Steve Clarke's settled starting line-up in Larnaca.

Behind the Southampton man, Aston Villa's John McGinn and Euro 2024 qualifying joint top scorer Scott McTominay continue to impress, alongside Billy Gilmour and Callum McGregor - but there are plenty of options should Clarke want to freshen things up at Hampden.

The defence of captain Andy Robertson, Kieran Tierney, Ryan Porteous, Jack Hendry and Aaron Hickey are yet to concede a goal from open play during these qualifiers. However, could we see Everton's Nathan Patterson or Rangers' John Souttar given some game time against England?

Scotland's September squad Goalkeepers: Angus Gunn (Norwich), Robby McCrorie (Rangers), Zander Clark (Hearts).

Defenders: Andy Roberston (Liverpool), Jack Hendry (Peterborough), Nathan Patterson (Everton), Ryan Porteous (Watford), Kieran Tierney, (Real Sociedad),, John Souttar (Rangers), Scott McKenna (Nottingham Forest), Aaron Hickey (Brentford)

Midfielders: Billy Gilmour (Brighton), Scott McTominay (Man Utd), Callum McGregor (Celtic), John McGinn (Aston Villa), Lewis Feguson (Bologna), Stuart Armstrong (Southampton), Kenneth McLean (Norwich), Ryan Jack (Rangers)

Forwards: Lyndon Dykes (QPR), Ryan Christie (Bournemouth), Lawrence Shankland (Hearts), Kevin Nisbet (Millwall), Che Adams (Southampton)

England struggled to break down Ukraine during their 1-1 draw in Poland on Saturday, with Kyle Walker scoring his first international goal to cancel out Oleksandr Zinchenko's opener.

Gareth Southgate handed starting berths to Harry Maguire - who is yet to start a league game for Manchester United this season - and Jordan Henderson - who completed a transfer from Liverpool to Saudi Pro League side Al Ettifaq this summer - while starting in-form Tottenham playmaker James Maddison in an unfamiliar role down the left wing.

Levi Colwill and Eddie Nketiah are awaiting debuts after receiving inaugural call-ups, while Crystal Palace attacker Eberechi Eze could be handed his first start for the Three Lions.

England's September squad Goalkeepers: Sam Johnstone (Crystal Palace), Jordan Pickford (Everton), Aaron Ramsdale (Arsenal).

Defenders: Lewis Dunk (Brighton), Marc Guehi (Crystal Palace), Harry Maguire (Manchester United), Levi Colwill (Chelsea), Fikayo Tomori (AC Milan), Kieran Trippier (Newcastle), Kyle Walker (Manchester City), Ben Chilwell (Chelsea).

Midfielders: Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid), Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace), Conor Gallagher (Chelsea), Jordan Henderson (Al Ettifaq), James Maddison (Tottenham), Kalvin Phillips (Manchester City), Declan Rice (Arsenal).

Forwards: Phil Foden (Manchester City), Harry Kane (Bayern Munich), Marcus Rashford (Manchester United), Bukayo Saka (Arsenal), Callum Wilson (Newcastle), Eddie Nketiah (Arsenal).

Speaking after the victory in Cyprus, Scotland manager Steve Clarke said: "We work on the philosophy of game to game, game to game.

"We've had a run of competitive matches that we've won but I don't look that far back. I know in this campaign we've played five and we've got 15 points. That's good.

"I'd like to think that in the last three games, we're going to pick up more points.

"We just keep trying to push ourselves and not be complacent. You've got the Scottish mentality that there's going to be a hiccup or a bump in the road.

"We said be different to the previous teams and come here to the pot five team and win again. That's your platform to qualify."

Image: England manager Gareth Southgate and Harry Kane during a training session at St George's Park

At the Tarczynski Arena, where world heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk beat Daniel Dubois a fortnight ago, there was no Ukrainian knockout blow against English opposition this time - but a truly heroic effort.

Having opened Group C with four wins from as many matches, it has long looked a case of when rather than if Euro 2020 runners-up England seal their place at next summer's tournament in Germany.

The Three Lions had won 21 of their previous 22 Euros qualifiers but had to make do with a point on Saturday evening having failed to build on Walker brilliantly cancelling out Zinchenko's opener

