Championship goals, round-up: 10-man Leeds hold on | Leicester win

Leeds overcame Joe Rodon's second-half sending-off to secure a goalless draw at Hull.

Daniel Farke's men had the best chances of the first half - most significantly through the wasteful Georginio Rutter after 26 minutes - but they found debutant goalkeeper Ryan Allsop in inspired form.

Leeds supporters will have expected their team to kick on after the restart, but they were always up against it once Rodon was dismissed for a second bookable offence on the hour.

Hull head coach Liam Rosenior will be satisfied that their promising start to the season continued, now unbeaten since the opening day at Norwich.

Clarke brace helps Sunderland see off Blackburn

Jack Clarke scored twice as Sunderland moved up to fourth in the Sky Bet Championship with an impressive 3-1 win at Blackburn.

The Black Cats had to weather a ferocious early Blackburn storm, but took the lead with their first shot as Clarke won and converted a 28th-minute penalty. Harry Leonard's header drew Rovers level, but Dan Neil struck his second goal of the season in added time to give the visitors a half-time lead.

Dilan Markanday struck the post for Blackburn, but Sunderland were much more composed than the first half and in Clarke, boasted the game's supreme performer. He duly made the game safe 12 minutes from time, superbly creating the chance to score his fifth of the season from close range.

It capped a happy return to Ewood Park for former manager Tony Mowbray, whose side made it three successive victories.

Iheanacho and McAteer fire Leicester to win

Leicester moved back into the top two of the Championship with a hard-fought 2-0 win at Norwich.

The Canaries had won all three of their previous games at Carrow Road this season and proved to be spirited opponents on a miserable evening in Norfolk.

But the visitors turned in a disciplined display to take all three points, with a Kelechi Iheanacho penalty on the stroke of half-time and a late tap-in from Kasey McAteer securing a sixth win in seven games for Enzo Maresca's men.

Millwall return to winning ways

Zian Flemming put on a stellar performance as Millwall cruised to a 3-0 victory over Rotherham at The Den.

Ryan Longman opened Millwall's account in the 27th minute when he cut inside and fired a wonder strike from 25 yards.

Flemming, who was left out of The Lions' starting line-up in their 3-0 defeat to Leeds on Sunday, returned and doubled his side's tally in the 58th minute.

Millwall finished off a convincing display with a Tom Bradshaw goal as he pounced on a deflected long-range strike to make it 3-0 in second-half stoppage time.

Watford and West Brom share spoils

Watford and West Brom played out a 2-2 draw with all four goals at a wet Vicarage Road coming in the first 23 minutes.

Tom Ince gave the hosts a third-minute lead but John Swift and Jed Wallace replied in the next 14 minutes for the Baggies.

Matheus Martins responded for the Hornets but neither side was able to find a winner in the Championship fixture.

Warnock's final Huddersfield game ends in a draw

Huddersfield drew 2-2 with Stoke in Neil Warnock's final game in charge.

Town had announced Tuesday's Championship fixture would be Warnock's last with the club and the 74-year-old saw his side open the scoring through Matty Pearson's first-half header.

But they were ahead for less than two minutes as Daniel Johnson netted Stoke's first first away goal of the season.

The Potters went ahead in the 62nd minute courtesy of Ben Wilmot, but their lead was also short-lived as Jack Rudoni quickly pulled the hosts level.

But Huddersfield could not find another goal to give Warnock a winning send off.