Gabby George: Everton defender in talks over Man Utd move as Marc Skinner's side search for Ona Batlle replacement

Everton defender Gabby George has completed her Manchester United medical ahead of her Deadline Day move.

Everton are reluctant to sell the player but Sky Sports News understands United have met her release clause of around £150,000.

United have been looking for a full-back all summer after Ona Batlle left for Barcelona on a free transfer.

George has been with Everton for more than nine years after leaving United's academy as a teenager.

The Women's Super League summer transfer deadline is Thursday at 11pm.

What else will Man Utd do on Deadline Day?

Image: Mary Earps is set to stay with Man Utd until at least January

Spanish World Cup-winning midfielder Irene Guerrero signed for United from Atletico Madrid on Thursday morning.

OL Reign goalkeeper Phallon Tullis-Joyce is also in Manchester for a medical ahead of a £100,000 move.

Meanwhile, talks with Lyon over a loan move for France forward Melvine Malard are at an early stage. There is no guarantee of getting a deal done.

England goalkeeper Mary Earps will be staying at United until January at least.

Last month, United turned down a world-record offer for a goalkeeper in the women's game from Arsenal for the England No 1.

United are refusing to sell, even though Earps will be out of contract next summer.

Sky Sports News understands United have a challenge to convince her to commit her longer-term future to the club.

The bumper January transfer window was merely an appetiser for what is around the corner for women's football, which will feast on big-money moves in upcoming editions - with one leading agent predicting a landmark £1m transfer in the next 12 to 18 months.

And that's not all. While the game has witnessed astronomical growth, sports finance experts Deloitte estimates the women's game will hit the billion mark in the coming years as increased attendances, commercialisation and broadcast deals continue to go from strength to strength.

With the women's transfer window closing on Thursday, Sky Sports' Vicki Hodges examines the future of women's football transfers and factors that can enable and sustain financial growth in the game.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Jill Scott gives her predictions on late transfers, teams to watch, and who she thinks will clinch the WSL title at the end of the season

The WSL starts on Sunday October 1 with six matches, including reigning champions Chelsea vs Tottenham live on Sky Sports at 5.30pm.

Some WSL sides have already begun their pre-season training, with England players expected to return to their respective squads in the next couple of weeks, before then regrouping for the Nations League.

After the Lionesses' European Championship win last year there were record-breaking ticket sales across the WSL, with many hoping this summer's World Cup campaign, where they reached the final, will bring even more eyes to the league.