Group of 20 Spain players insist they remain on strike despite being called up to new head coach Montserrat Tome's first squad; Jenni Hermoso one of eight of Spain Women's World Cup-winning squad absent after Tome said she was left out for her own "protection"

Jenni Hermoso: Spain players say they remain on strike despite call-ups as forward not included in squad

Spain players remain on strike despite being called up for the women's national team on Monday.

Fifteen World Cup winners were included in the squad for the Nations League games against Sweden and Switzerland, despite saying they would boycott international duty.

A group of 81 players, including all 23 members of the World Cup squad, indicated three weeks ago that they would not play for Spain again while Luis Rubiales remained Spanish football federation (RFEF) president as a result of his behaviour at the final.

Rubiales caused a huge controversy after kissing midfielder Jenni Hermoso - who has been left out of the latest squad - on the lips during the medal ceremony following the team's 1-0 victory over England. Hermoso insists she did not consent to the kiss.

Amid increasing pressure, Rubiales finally resigned from his post last week, but 39 players, including 21 World Cup winners, released a statement on Friday saying that was not enough to trigger their return to national-team duty.

The players said they were not yet "in a safe place" to return and that the problems at the RFEF ran far deeper than Rubiales.

However, despite their pledge to boycott, many were still named in Monday's squad by new head coach Montse Tome, who said Hermoso had been left out for her own protection.

In response, the players reiterated on Monday that their "statements are still fully valid".

The players added they "will study the possible legal consequences to which the RFEF exposes us by putting us on a list from which we had asked not to be called for reasons already explained publicly".

New head coach Tome said Spain were still "counting on" Hermoso, despite her omission from their first squad since lifting the World Cup.

"We stand with Jenni," she told a press conference. "We believe that the best way to protect her is like this, but we are counting on Jenni.

"It's the start of a new phase, the clock is ticking. There is nothing behind us and we really want to connect with these players."

Rubiales has been banned from going within 200 metres of Hermoso as the national court in Madrid considered a complaint of sexual assault, something the 46-year-old denies.

Tome had been due to name her squad on Friday, but the announcement had to be delayed.

Barcelona's Mapi Leon and Patri Guijarro, who were not included in Spain's World Cup party after signing a letter protesting against former manager Jorge Vilda - sacked during the fallout of Rubiales' actions - were included in Monday's squad.