Fantasy Premier League 2023/24: Gameweek 7 tips and advice from experts

Sky Sports is back with the weekly Fantasy Premier League column, bringing you essential tips from the best managers in the world.

FPL expert Lee from FPL Family answers the burning questions ahead of Saturday's 11am deadline for Gameweek 7...

Best Ben Chilwell and Nicolas Jackson replacements for those that haven't sold?

Image: Julian Alvarez is being backed to return to form in Fantasy Premier League this weekend

Despite the one-pointer last time out, I still think Julian Alvarez is a great FPL pick and a good Jackson replacement. His relationship with Haaland in the City attack has been pretty fruitful so far for his FPL owners, with two goals and five assists.

Chilwell owners should be looking at Newcastle defenders. If you've a bit of money in the bank, then Trippier's the pick, otherwise save yourself a few FPL pounds and move to Sven Botman. Just keep an eye on the Dutchman's fitness, as he's currently flagged in the game. As an alternative, Matty Cash looks great value in a Villa side whose fixtures look great in the longer term right the way to GW12.

Are you holding or selling Saka? If selling, who are the best replacements?

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Emma Paton, Michael Bridge, and Matthew Edgar discuss the throws of Bukayo Saka and James Maddison and ask the question - could we see them face off at Ally Pally?

Tough call this, I'll be waiting on news from Arteta about the Englishman's fitness and leaving my decision right up until the FPL deadline. Even if declared fit, manager Mikel Arteta would be forgiven for leaving him out against Bournemouth and not taking any chances, given it's Man City and Chelsea in GWs eight and nine, as well as Champions League fixtures away in Lens and Seville.

If you're tempted to sell, there are replacements aplenty. If you have the money to upgrade, Mo Salah and Heung-Min Son are both nice options with great upcoming fixtures. Salah is significantly more expensive though of course. If you're looking to save, consider West Ham. Only Haaland and Son have more goals than Jared Bowen so far this season, while James Ward-Prowse could easily exploit Sheffield United's weakness at defending set-pieces, which was clear for all to see in the 8-0 thrashing by Kieran Trippier and Newcastle last GW.

Is Carlton Morris a punt worth taking?

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Luton’s draw against Wolves in the Premier League as Carlton Morris scored from the penalty spot

Pretty nailed-on for minutes and Luton's penalty-taker, there's every reason for a punt on Morris. I won't be going there myself, as I don't feel like I'm going to want him in my squad longer-term and I don't want to waste a future transfer moving him out of my team. That said, if you're planning to Wildcard over the next few weeks, then that won't be an issue for you and the punt could absolutely pay off - particularly as the Luton man is still only owned by 5.4 per cent of FPL managers.

Is Kieran Trippier worth the extra money over his Newcastle defensive team-mates?

Image: Kieran Trippier is one of Fantasy Premier League's most popular players

Yes he is. Interestingly though, Newcastle have only kept two clean sheets in their last 22 Premier League games, but their fixtures over the coming weeks should mean I'm not rolling out that stat very often going forward. He also created more chances (110) than any other defender last season - and his underlying creativity stats have been good this year too. With three assists last time out against Sheffield United, if you can afford him, he's a great pick. That said, I'm really not against doubling-up in that Newcastle defence, such is the value in picks like Sven Botman and Dan Burn. The Dutchman, assuming he's fit, is easily the value pick if you're looking to save some cash.

For those that haven't wildcarded yet, when would be the best time?

As I always say, play the Wildcard when you think it's best for your team. Many FPL managers will be looking at the next few weeks to play it, as there's a reasonable fixture swing in favour of a couple of clubs with key FPL targets - like West Ham, Aston Villa and Liverpool. If Mo Salah keeps up the consistency we have seen so far this season against Spurs this weekend, he could be the reason many FPL managers hit the Wildcard button over the next couple of weeks.

What would your GW7 wildcard be?

Goalkeepers: Areola, Raya

Defenders: Botman, Udogie, Cash, Estupinan, Kabore

Midfielders: Salah, Maddison, Diaby, Saka, Ward-Prowse

Forwards: Haaland, Alvarez, Archer

Stream Premier League action on Sky Sports with NOW for just £21 a month for six months. Cancel anytime.