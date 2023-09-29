Celtic: Matt O'Riley and Reo Hatate agree new deals at Parkhead

Celtic midfielders Matt O'Riley and Reo Hatate have ended contract speculation by agreeing new deals at the club.

O'Riley has committed his future until 2027 after the club turned down a £10m bid from Leeds United in the summer.

The 22-year-old, who moved to the Scottish champions in January 2022, has made 80 appearances, scoring 12 goals

The announcement comes after Hatate agreed a new deal until 2028 after rejecting Celtic's first offer last month.

The Japan international has scored 14 goals in 71 games for the club since joining from J-League side Kawasaki Frontale.

Speaking to the club's website, O'Riley said: "I can't express how much I enjoy playing my football here, genuinely. It's really nice to feel part of a family of football.

"I think that's quite rare, in terms of everything we do on and off the pitch, in terms of community work and charities etc… I think it's unique and to be a part of that is special.

"I think it's important going into training every day really enjoying the company of your team-mates, being able to have a laugh and being able to push each other as well.

"If you've got a good relationship off the pitch, it naturally makes it easier to demand high standards from each other, and right now I think we've got a real good balance of youth and experience.

"I'm still pretty young but I'm probably in the middle of that because we've got a young team, but that dynamic and balance is really helpful."

On his new deal Hatate said: "I am delighted to agree this new contract with Celtic and commit my future to the club.

"I love playing for Celtic in front of the best fans around and I hope we can have more and more success together.

"I have had the best welcome ever since I joined the club and I want to thank all our fans for the great support they continue to give to us all."

Celtic captain Callum McGregor, Liel Abada, Kyogo, Daizen Maeda and Anthony Ralston have also agreed new deals since Brendan Rodgers' returned for a second spell in charge in the summer.

