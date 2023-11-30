Sky Bet Championship predictions: David Prutton tips every 2023/24 fixture, podcast & how to watch

Listen to the Championship Predictions podcast!

Preston vs QPR, Friday 8pm - Live on Sky Sports Football

Preston haven’t had a good week. Two defeats, one heartbreaking, one a battering, and they have dropped out of the top six. They need to regain some momentum.

But QPR will be feeling positive after finally chalking up another win. It was dramatic against Stoke but they found their way through to claim a first victory in 13. But I think it could be back to defeat on Friday night.

Prediction: 2-1

West Brom vs Leicester, Saturday 12.30pm - Live on Sky Sports Football

West Brom are on the march. They are looking up and have had a brilliant week. They were superb against Ipswich last weekend, and found a way past Cardiff as well.

Leicester stuttered again in midweek against Sheffield Wednesday. It shows the standards that have been set there that any dropped points is a bit of a shock. I think they may struggle on Saturday, too. Home win.

Prediction: 2-1

Hull vs Watford, Saturday 3pm

Hull are ticking along. I’m such a big fan of Liam Rosenior and what he has done there, and they are in that top-six mix keeping up with some real heavyweights in this league.

Watford enjoyed a brilliant comeback win over Norwich in midweek. They will be feeling good, but I can’t back against a Hull win here.

Prediction: 2-1

Ipswich vs Coventry, Saturday 3pm

Ipswich had a tough defeat at West Brom on Saturday, but then followed it up by blowing Millwall away on Wednesday night. They just have to keep that gap as big as they can over the chasing pack.

Coventry have had a great week, winning both games to blow away a few cobwebs. Can they keep that up at Portman Road? I don’t think so.

Prediction: 2-1

Leeds vs Middlesbrough, Saturday 3pm

Leeds bounced back brilliantly to beat Swansea in midweek. Much-needed after what happened at Rotherham in their previous game. They are looking up at the top two in menacing fashion.

Middlesbrough took Preston apart on Tuesday night. They needed that after the frustration at Bristol City on Saturday. There will be goals here, but a home win.

Prediction: 3-2

Southampton vs Cardiff, Saturday 3pm

Southampton are narrowly finding the results they need on the most part, edging past Bristol City in midweek. But they need to start scoring in twos and threes or they will get bitten every so often - as happened last weekend.

Cardiff followed up a brilliant comeback win at Preston at the weekend with a tough defeat against West Brom in midweek, but three points from those two games is a solid return. They will give Southampton a good game, but the Saints will have too much here.

Prediction: 2-0

Remaining Championship predictions (Sat 3pm unless stated)

Birmingham vs Rotherham: 1-0

Millwall vs Sunderland: 1-1

Plymouth vs Stoke: 2-1

Sheffield Wednesday vs Blackburn: 0-2

Swansea vs Huddersfield: 3-1

Bristol City vs Norwich (Sun 1.30pm): 2-2