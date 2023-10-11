England team vs Australia: Would you select Eddie Nketiah, Levi Colwill, Jarrod Bowen or Ollie Watkins?

What would your England starting XI look like to face Australia? Use our interactive team selector to choose your team...

The Three Lions face Australia in a friendly at Wembley on Friday before taking on Italy for their Euro 2024 qualifier four days later.

England boss Gareth Southgate selected John Stones after the centre-back returned from a spell on the sidelines, while Harry Maguire and Kalvin Phillips retained their places in the squad - despite ongoing questions over playing time at their respective clubs.

Jordan Henderson also kept his place after moving to Al Ettifaq in Saudi Arabia this summer, while Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah and Chelsea defender Levi Colwill made the squad after earning first senior call-ups last month.

West Ham winger Jarrod Bowen and Aston Villa forwards Ollie Watkins were recalled after impressive starts to the season

However, there was still no place for West Ham midfielder James Ward-Prowse - despite his fine start to life in east London - while Raheem Sterling was an absentee after Southgate also overlooked the 82-cap Chelsea forward for September's fixtures.

Ben Chilwell, Eberechi Eze and Callum Wilson were also ruled out, while Mason Mount misses out - despite returning to action with Manchester United.

Bukayo Saka was forced to withdraw from the squad after Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta confirmed the winger would miss the upcoming internationals - having missed out on the Gunners' 1-0 win over title rivals Manchester City at the weekend.

So, what would your England XI look like to face Australia? Is it the right time to shuffle the pack and try a different system and players? Use our interactive selector to pick your team and share on X - formerly Twitter - @SkyFootball.

What do the stats say?

What should the England starting XI look like, based purely on form this season?

Well, the team would look very different to Southgate's usual line-ups, according to the Sky Sports Power Rankings - a system which awards points to players for 35 matchday stats. In fact, half of the XI are players rarely, or never, used by Southgate during his tenure.

Harry Kane and Jude Bellingham - who both completed big-money moves to Bayern Munich and Real Madrid, respectively, this summer - are the first names on the team sheet.

Kieran Trippier and uncapped Dan Burn (both Newcastle) occupy the full-back positions, with Ben White (Arsenal) and James Tarkowski (Everton) claiming the centre-back spots.

Arsenal midfielder and England regular Declan Rice starts, with Bellingham and Ward-Prowse completing the midfield trio.

England are arguably swamped with options down the attacking flanks, but Bowen ousts all competition down the right channel, with James Maddison down the left after an explosive start for Tottenham following his £40m move from Leicester this summer. Kane starts up top with Watkins in reserve.

England's October squad in full

Goalkeepers: Sam Johnstone (Crystal Palace), Jordan Pickford (Everton), Aaron Ramsdale (Arsenal).

Defenders: Levi Colwill (Chelsea), Lewis Dunk (Brighton), Marc Guehi (Crystal Palace), Harry Maguire (Manchester United), John Stones (Manchester City), Fikayi Tomori (AC Milan), Kieran Trippier (Newcastle), Kyle Walker (Manchester City).

Midfielders: Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool), Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid), Conor Gallagher (Chelsea), Jordan Henderson (Al-Ettifaq), Kalvin Phillips (Manchester City), Declan Rice (Arsenal).

Forwards: Jarrod Bowen (West Ham), Phil Foden (Manchester City), Jack Grealish (Manchester City), Harry Kane (Bayern Munich), James Maddison (Tottenham), Eddie Nketiah (Arsenal), Marcus Rashford (Manchester United), Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa).

England's next outing is against Australia in a friendly at Wembley on October 13; kick-off 7.45pm.

Their next Euro 2024 qualifier is versus Italy on Tuesday October 17; kick-off 7.45pm.

In November, they face Malta at home (November 17; kick-off 7.45pm), before a trip to North Macedonia (November 20; kick-off 7.45pm.