Wembley Stadium arch not expected to be lit in colours of Israeli flag

The Wembley Stadium arch is not expected to be lit in the blue and white of the Israeli flag.

More than 1,300 people have been killed since Hamas launched attacks on Israel last Saturday.

England play Australia in a friendly at Wembley on Friday night and both teams will wear black armbands during the match with a period of silence held before kick-off.

An FA statement read: "On Friday evening, we will remember the innocent victims of the devastating events in Israel and Palestine.

"Our thoughts are with them, and their families and friends in England and Australia and with all the communities who are affected by this ongoing conflict. We stand for humanity and an end to the death, violence, fear and suffering.

"Following discussions with partners and external stakeholders, we will only permit flags, replica kits and other representations of nationality for the competing nations inside Wembley Stadium for the upcoming matches against Australia and Italy.



"The British Red Cross have also launched an emergency appeal to support the people affected by the humanitarian crisis in the region, and we will promote this appeal within the stadium on Friday."

Over the years, the Wembley arch has been illuminated in the colours of the flags of countries, including France, Turkey and Ukraine, within days of attacks.

There are clear sensitivities - with some wanting Palestinian deaths acknowledged.

Image: The Wembley arch was lit up in the colours of the French flag in 2015 following terrorist attacks in Paris

The president of the FA - Prince William - has commented on the situation in a joint statement with his wife through a Kensington Palace spokesperson.

In part it read: "As Israel exercises its right to self-defence, all Israelis and Palestinians will be continued to be stalked by grief, fear and anger in the time to come."

Health secretary Steve Barclay had earlier joined calls for the Wembley arch to be lit up in blue and white on Friday, telling Sky News "we should make clear our strong support for Israel".

"We stand with Israel, and I think we've seen that with Parliament, we've seen it with Number 10," he added. "I think it would be fitting to show that with Wembley as well."

Latest figures from the Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) show at least 1,300 Israelis have died and more than 2,700 have been injured since Hamas' surprise attack on Saturday.

The Gaza Health Ministry, meanwhile, reports at least 1,354 Palestinians have died and 6,049 have been injured in Israeli strikes.

UEFA condemns attacks on Israel

UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin has condemned the "senseless act of violence" against Israel in a letter to the country's Football Association.

Ceferin has offered them his "sincere condolences" in what appears to be the first comments, seen by Sky News, from a global football leader about the attacks by Hamas last Saturday.

There have been no public comments yet from FIFA, UEFA, the Premier League, EFL or their clubs.

The Department of Culture, Media and Sport has encouraged all sports governing bodies to mark the massacre "appropriately", without giving any direct orders.

The spotlight has fallen on how English football empathises with the victims because the Wembley Stadium arch has become a visual symbol of solidarity for the FA and the nation.

Jewish fan groups in football have been calling for the arch to be lit up in the blue and white of the Israeli flag, which Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer also advocated.