England play Australia at Wembley on Friday; both teams will wear black armbands with a period of silence before kick-off; more than 1,300 people killed since Hamas launched attacks on Israel; the Wembley arch has previously been illuminated within days of attacks on countries

Wembley Stadium arch will not be lit in colours of Israeli flag

The iconic Wembley arch is not set to be lit in the blue and white of the Israeli flag

The Wembley Stadium arch will not be lit in the blue and white of the Israeli flag.

The Football Association says that instead England and Australia players will wear black armbands during their friendly at Wembley on Friday night.

A period of silence will also be held before kick-off.

More than 1,300 people have been killed since Hamas launched attacks on Israel last Saturday.

The FA said it "will remember the innocent victims of the devastating events in Israel and Palestine".

"Our thoughts are with them, and their families and friends in England and Australia and with all the communities who are affected by this ongoing conflict," the statement added. "We stand for humanity and an end to the death, violence, fear and suffering."

Only flags and kits of competing nations will be allowed inside Wembley during England's game against Australia on Friday, and the Three Lions' clash against Italy on October 17.

Over the years, the Wembley arch has been illuminated in the colours of the flags of countries, including France, Turkey and Ukraine, within days of attacks.

There are clear sensitivities - with some wanting Palestinian deaths acknowledged.

Image: The Wembley arch was lit up in the colours of the French flag in 2015 following terrorist attacks in Paris

The president of the FA - Prince William - has commented on the situation in a joint statement with his wife through a Kensington Palace spokesperson.

In part it read: "As Israel exercises its right to self-defence, all Israelis and Palestinians will be continued to be stalked by grief, fear and anger in the time to come."

Premier League players, managers and match officials will wear black armbands and observe a moment's silence at the fixtures taking place from Saturday 21 to Monday October 23 and so will clubs at EFL fixtures this weekend.

Tottenham also tweeted: "The club and our footballing family is shocked and saddened by the escalating crisis in Israel and Gaza, and strongly condemns the horrific and brutal acts of violence against innocent civilians.

"Our heartfelt sympathies are with the victims, their families and the communities impacted. We shall join our fellow clubs in wearing black armbands and observing a minute's silence during our next Premier League fixture with Fulham as a mark of respect. We hope and stand for peace."

Latest figures from the Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) show at least 1,300 Israelis have died and more than 2,700 have been injured since Hamas' surprise attack on Saturday.

The Gaza Health Ministry, meanwhile, reports at least 1,354 Palestinians have died and 6,049 have been injured in Israeli strikes.