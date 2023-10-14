Rangers manager search: Philippe Clement or Kevin Muscat to be named Ibrox boss after final talks

Sky Sports News understands Rangers will appoint either Philippe Clement or Kevin Muscat as their new manager within the next 24 hours.

Following extensive interviews with several candidates this week, CEO James Bisgrove and chairman John Bennett have been holding final talks with the two candidates and are closing in on a preferred candidate.

Either Clement or Muscat will replace Michael Beale just two weeks after the 43-year-old was sacked following a third league loss in seven games as Aberdeen won 3-1 at Ibrox.

Image: Rangers chairman John Bennett (left) and CEO James Bisgrove (right) are close to appointing a new manager

Steven Davis was placed in interim charge and after defeat to Aris Limassol in Europe he led the side to a 3-0 win over previously-unbeaten St Mirren, leaving Rangers second in the Scottish Premiership - seven points behind Celtic.

The new manager will meet his squad at the Rangers Training Centre on Monday and then prepare for his first match in the Ibrox dugout when Rangers host Hibernian next Saturday.

Ex-Club Brugge, Genk and Monaco boss Clement won three consecutive Belgian Pro League titles prior to a short spell at Monaco and is now a free agent - but has been linked with other jobs.

Image: Clement has also been linked with a move to Saudi Arabia

Muscat - who won a domestic treble as a player at Ibrox in 2003 - has also impressed as a manager, winning the A-League title when in charge of Melbourne Victory and claiming the J-League title at current club Yokohama F. Marinos.

Rangers have been whittling down an extensive shortlist that has been in place for months, as part of the club's succession planning process, as they prepare to name the 19th permanent manager in the club's history.

Image: Muscat has won the league title as a manager in Australia and at current club Yokohama F. Marinos

The latest appointment will be Rangers' fourth different manager in the space of two years, following Steven Gerrard's move to Aston Villa in 2021, and the subsequent dismissals of Giovanni van Bronckhorst then Beale.

Kris Boyd and Chris Sutton discuss Rangers' win over St Mirren under interim boss Steven Davis and the need to move quickly in naming a new manager

Speaking on Sky Sports after Rangers' 3-0 win at St Mirren before the international break, former Gers striker Kris Boyd said:

"Rangers need someone in now. Yes, there was a reaction against St Mirren but there is now a two-week break and Rangers need to get someone as soon as possible to give them time to work with the players.

"Steven Davis is not going to be the manager of the football club, but Rangers need to find someone within that environment where if the next manager comes in and they're clearing out, it's not a whole clearout again and there is nobody left at the club who can just step into a role.

"It's been thrust upon Steven Davis, it can be difficult just being thrown in there. Rangers need to have someone that is the club's man within the next management team, to be able to do that if needed.

"It's not going to be an easy job you're coming into. I don't see a lot there in terms of players of value to move on to recoup some money to try and get their own players.

Beale's reign ranks third-shortest in all-time list Among permanent Rangers managers, only Pedro Caixinha and Paul Le Guen have had shorter reigns at the club

"You're looking for someone to come in and steady the ship but, at the same time, they need to start improving.

"I always think as soon as a club appoints their manager, they should be looking for the next one.

"If results don't go well, you're going to lose your manager, and if results do go well, you're going to lose your manager to a bigger club. That's just the nature of football.

"You should always be planning for the future."

October 21: Hibernian (h), Scottish Premiership, kick-off 3pm

October 26: Sparta Prague (a), Europa League, kick-off 5.45pm

October 29: Hearts (h), Scottish Premiership, kick-off 3pm

November 1: Dundee (a), Scottish Premiership, kick-off 7.45pm

November 5: Hearts (n), League Cup semi-final, 3pm

