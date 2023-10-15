FA Cup first-round draw: Charlton Athletic to host Cray Valley Paper Mills

League One Charlton Athletic will host neighbours Cray Valley Paper Mills of the Isthmian League South East Division in the FA Cup first round.

Kyrell Lisbie plays in attack for the Millers, following in the footsteps of his dad Kevin, who spent 11 years at Charlton until 2007 and later four years with the non-league club until 2021.

A total of 80 clubs entered at this stage of the competition, with 32 winners from the fourth qualifying round and all 48 clubs from Sky Bet League One and League Two.

Another standout pairing will see Cambridge United entertain Southern League Premier Division South side Bracknell Town, who earned their place in the hat after a shock 1-0 win over National League side Dagenham & Redbridge on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Ramsgate, who also play in the Isthmian League South East Division, will host Hemel Hempstead Town or Woking and Horsham of the Isthmian League Premier Division will take on League One Barnsley at Oakwell.

National League leaders Chesterfield will host current League One leaders Portsmouth, who are unbeaten in the league since March.

The first-round ties will take place over the weekend of Saturday November 4 and Sunday November 5.

FA Cup first-round draw in full

Curzon Ashton vs Aveley or Barnet

Alfreton Town vs Worthing

Chesterfield vs Portsmouth

Bolton vs Solihull Moors

Exeter City vs Wigan Athletic

Leyton Orient vs Carlisle United

Kidderminster Harriers vs Fleetwood

Hereford vs Gillingham

Ebbsfleet United or Slough Town vs Grimsby Town

Charlton Athletic vs Cray Valley Paper Mills

Oxford United vs Maidenhead United

Newport County vs Oldham Athletic

Swindon Town vs Aldershot Town

Crewe Alexandra vs Derby County

Mansfield Town vs Wrexham

Marine vs Harrogate Town

Barnsley vs Horsham

Port Vale vs Burton Albion

Peterborough United vs Salford City

Eastleigh vs Boreham Wood

Bradford City vs Wycombe Wanderers

Billericay Town or Sheppey United vs Walsall

Shrewsbury Town vs Colchester United

Bristol Rovers vs Chelmsford City or Whitby Town

Lincoln City vs Morecambe

Sutton United vs AFC Fylde

Reading vs MK Dons

Doncaster Rovers vs Accrington Stanley

Chester vs York City or Needham Market

Scarborough Athletic or Oxford City vs Forest Green Rovers

Notts County vs Crawley Town

Stockport County vs Worksop Town

Yeovil Town vs Gateshead

Stevenage vs Tranmere Rovers

Braintree Town or Chesham United vs Maidstone United

Bromley vs Blackpool

AFC Wimbledon vs Cheltenham Town

Cambridge United vs Bracknell Town

Northampton Town vs Barrow

Ramsgate vs Hemel Hempstead Town or Woking