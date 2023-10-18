Sheffield United Women head coach Jonathan Morgan investigated by club after formal complaint

Jonathan Morgan has stepped back from football activities; the head coach's alleged treatment of certain Sheffield United players led to a formal complaint being lodged; Morgan has missed the club's last three games and has not been at the training ground for several weeks

Sheffield United Women's head coach Jonathan Morgan is being investigated by the club after a complaint about his conduct.

It is understood Morgan's alleged treatment of certain Sheffield United players was the reason behind a formal complaint being lodged.

Morgan has missed Sheffield United's last three games and has not been present at the club's training ground for several weeks.

The decision to step away from football activities was a mutual one taken by Morgan and the club.

Sheffield United, Morgan and his representatives have not commented while the investigation is ongoing.

Sheffield United are currently ninth in the Women's Championship, taking seven points from their opening six games.