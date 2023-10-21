EFL goals and round-up: Buoyant Leeds up to third; Leicester increase lead

Crysencio Summerville's double capped a stunning fightback from Leeds as they came back from two goals down to beat Norwich 3-2 as Daniel Farke made a triumphant return to Carrow Road.

Shane Duffy gave the Canaries an early lead before Gabriel Sara made it 2-0 at half-time, but the visitors pulled one back after the hour through Duffy's own goal and Summerville levelled in the 77th minute.

Summerville then completed Leeds' comeback with an 85th-minute winner to help former Norwich boss Farke celebrate victory against his old club.

Leeds' win lifts them up to third but they remain 11 points behind leaders Leicester, who extended their lead at the top to five points over Ipswich - whose game at Rotherham was postponed on Friday night - with a 3-1 win at Swansea.

Matt Grimes put the Swans ahead but Leicester drew level on the stroke of half-time through Jannik Vestergaard before second-half efforts from Abdul Fatawu and Kelechi Iheanacho sealed a seventh successive league victory for Enzo Maresca's Foxes.

Preston dropped to fourth, a point behind Leeds, after their winless run stretched to five matches with a 1-1 draw at home to managerless Millwall, Zian Flemming's goal for the visitors cancelling out Mads Frokjaer's early opener.

Wayne Rooney's first game in charge at Birmingham ended in an agonising late defeat for the Blues as Morgan Rogers' 89th-minute strike snatched victory for Middlesbrough, who have now won their last five successive league games to climb to within two points of the top six.

Southampton moved into fifth spot thanks to Ryan Fraser's dramatic stoppage-time strike to beat Hull 2-1.

The Saints had taken the lead through Will Smallbone before Liam Delap smashed home an equaliser five minutes later, but Fraser was on hand to head home a winner deep into added time.

Sunderland drop into sixth after they were beaten 2-1 by Stoke thanks to Luke McNally's second-half winner.

Ryan Mmaee gave the Potters an early lead but Jack Clarke quickly equalised for the Black Cats before McNally's header earned three points.

Rob Dickie's goal gave Bristol City a 1-0 win against Coventry and Huddersfield earned their first victory under Darren Moore with a 2-1 triumph against struggling QPR thanks to early goals from Kian Harratt and Jack Rudoni.

Moore's former side Sheffield Wednesday were beaten 1-0 by Watford thanks to Yaser Asprilla's 82nd-minute goal and Joe Rankin-Costello's strike was the difference as Blackburn beat Cardiff by the same scoreline, while West Brom's clash against Plymouth finished goalless.

Sky Bet League One

Conor Shaughnessy's last-gasp winner kept unbeaten Portsmouth top of League One after a 1-0 victory over Carlisle.

The defender struck in the third minute of stoppage time just as it looked like Pompey would lose top spot.

Oxford were top going into injury time but Jordan Rhodes grabbed a late leveller for Blackpool to rescue a 1-1 draw.

Greg Leigh's first-half strike looked to have given Liam Manning's side the points.

Barnsley remain third after Herbie Kane cancelled out Joe Pigott's penalty as the Tykes drew 1-1 at Leyton Orient.

First-half goals from Dion Charles and Randell Williams helped fourth-placed Bolton beat Northampton 2-1, with Sam Hoskins replying for the Cobblers.

Peterborough are fifth following their 2-2 draw with Wycombe.

Two goals in five minutes from Joel Randall and Ephron Mason-Clark saw Posh lead 2-1 at the break following Brandon Hanlan's opener but Mason-Clark's own goal salvaged a draw for the visitors.

Stevenage dropped to sixth after being held to a 0-0 draw by Port Vale while Conor Hourihane's own goal saw Derby slip to a 1-0 defeat at Shrewsbury.

Chuks Aneke, Tyreece Campbell, Alfie May and Miles Leaburn gave Charlton a 4-0 win over second-bottom Reading and Alex Mitchell's goal earned Lincoln a 1-0 victory at struggling Fleetwood, who had Aristote Nsiala sent off late on.

Martial Godo's early opener and Will Aimson's late own goal gave Wigan a 2-0 win at Exeter with the Latics now three points from safety after Carlisle's late defeat.

Rock bottom Cheltenham got their first win of the season after Liam Sercombe's early goal earned a 1-0 victory over Cambridge.

Beryly Lubala's double saw Burton come from behind to beat Bristol Rovers 4-1.

Antony Evans' early header gave the visitors the lead before Lubala's brace and Ryan Woods' second-half red card ended the Pirates' hopes.

Kwadwo Baah and Joe Powell then scored late as the Brewers cashed in.

Sky Bet League Two

In League Two, leaders Stockport maintained their two-point advantage at the top after a 3-2 win over Grimsby.

Louie Barry's double, including an early penalty, and Isaac Olaofe gave them a crucial victory after Donovan Wilson and Gavan Holohan's spot kick threatened to snatch a point for the Mariners.

Lewis Macari's winner gave Notts County a 2-1 win over managerless Gillingham. The hosts' Scott Malone had earlier cancelled out Macaulay Langstaff's opener.

Paul Mullin's second-half goal looked to have given Wrexham victory at managerless Bradford before Adam Wilson's goal rescued a 1-1 draw to leave the visitors fourth.

Crewe climbed to third after a 4-2 win at promotion rivals Crawley after Courtney Baker-Richardson and Elliott Nevitt scored late on.

Swindon sit fifth following their 2-2 draw at Salford and Accrington moved into the play-off spots with a 1-0 win over MK Dons in Mike Williamson's first game in charge of the Dons.

Barrow and Wimbledon drew 0-0, Sam Folarin's goal earned Harrogate a 2-1 win at struggling Colchester while Joel Senior's injury-time goal earned Morecambe a dramatic 3-2 victory at bottom side Sutton.