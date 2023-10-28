EFL goals and round-up: Leicester, Ipswich maintain relentless pace

Harry Winks scored his first goal for Leicester to hand the Championship leaders a late 2-1 win at 10-man QPR.

The Foxes had been pegged back by Andre Dozzell after taking the lead through Stephy Mavididi on 30 minutes.

Dozzell turned villain when he was sent off for a second bookable offence following a tussle with Abdul Fatawu just before the hour and Winks took advantage with an 80th-minute winner.

Ipswich came from behind to stay within five points of the summit with a 3-2 win over Plymouth in a thriller at Portman Road.

Morgan Whittaker gave the Pilgrims an early lead but Bali Mumba turned into his own net before the break and George Hirst put Ipswich in front.

Marcus Harness looked to have made victory certain but Plymouth fought to the end with Joe Edwards on target late on.

Third-placed Leeds got back to winning ways as they thrashed Huddersfield 4-1.

Dan James and Crysencio Summerville both scored twice in the first half as Daniel Farke's side impressed.

Michal Helik netted a consolation for the Terriers, who have won just one in seven under Darren Moore.

Wayne Rooney's poor start as Birmingham manager continued as his side suffered a 3-1 defeat at Southampton on Saturday.

First-half goals from Taylor Harwood-Bellis and Carlos Alcaraz put Saints on course and Adam Armstrong wrapped up victory with his eighth of the season after a reply from Blues substitute Jay Stansfield.

Rooney's side were short on luck - there was a suspicion of offside for Harwood-Bellis' goal and City had a strong penalty appeal turned down - but they have now lost all three since the former England and Manchester United striker controversially replaced John Eustace.

Preston's downturn in form continued as they lost 1-0 at Hull.

Jayden Philogene scored the only goal after 68 minutes, extending the Lancashire side's winless run to seven games.

Middlesbrough's six-game winning run came to an abrupt halt as Stoke claimed a 2-0 win at the Riverside Stadium.

Goals from Michael Rose and Mehdi Leris in the first half proved the difference, with Boro unable to get back into the game despite hitting the bar through Josh Coburn.

Sunderland claimed their first win in four games as they came from behind to beat Norwich 3-1 at the Stadium of Light.

Hwang Ui-jo opened the scoring for the Canaries after 23 minutes but the Black Cats were ahead by half-time after replies from Trai Hume and Dan Neil. Jack Clarke's penalty 10 minutes from time completed the job.

Mileta Rajovic grabbed a last-minute equaliser as Watford snatched a 2-2 draw against Millwall at Vicarage Road.

Wes Harding had looked to have won it in the 85th minute for Millwall, who remain under the caretaker charge of Adam Barrett. The Hornets struck first in the game through Yaser Asprilla with Zian Flemming equalising.

A Perry Ng header and late Rubin Colwill effort handed Cardiff a 2-0 win over Bristol City and Swansea triumphed 1-0 at Blackburn with a Liam Cullen strike.

Sky Bet League One

To follow...

To follow...

Sky Bet League Two

To follow...

To follow...