How the national media reacted to Man Utd's latest loss against Newcastle - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Thursday's newspapers...

HOW THE PAPERS REACTED TO MAN UTD'S LATEST LOSS

Daily Mail: Shameful night at Old Trafford as Erik ten Hag's sinking vessel hits a new low...the problem for Manchester United at the moment is that there is always another game. When it arrives, Ten Hag's team inevitably tend to get worse.

The Sun: Halloween be over but the Manchester United horror show continues unabated. The problem is when this lot walk on to grass and are asked to kick an object that looks to be alien to them.

Manchester Evening News: It's the first week of November, and it already feels like the season could be over for United. It's a tale of short-term struggles as well as long-term neglect.

Daily Mirror: Newcastle's 7,000-strong support taunted Ten Hag with chants of "Sacked in the morning" and, while that might be premature, if he cannot halt this slide, he will soon be on his way. Ten Hag told his players before the game not to feel sorry for themselves and but this sulking display epitomised everything that is wrong with the club and why it is in freefall.

Daily Telegraph: Whatever the troubles at United, wherever the blame undoubtedly lies in the ownership and executive, the manager is usually the first to carry the can. And this limp, pathetic exit from the Carabao Cup at the hands of a vibrant Newcastle was a terrible indictment of Ten Hag, of the players, of the club. Of the Damned United.

The Times: This shambles of a performance was the type that gets managers the sack. This was a surrender, a shameful signal that players do not care enough either for the shirt or for the manager. Manchester United fans did not turn on Erik ten Hag but he desperately needs his players to turn up for him quickly.

The Guardian: Ten Hag has to get back to the drawing board - and successfully. If not, his position may be under threat, as underlined by the thousands of seats vacated before the end.

OTHER TOP STORIES AND TRANSFER RUMOURS

DAILY MIRROR

Graham Potter is in the mix to become Sweden's new national team manager - less than a fortnight after he was touted as becoming Erik ten Hag's replacement at Manchester United.

Arsenal are lining up a move for former Manchester United target Benjamin Sesko.

Lionel Messi's latest Ballon d'Or triumph has been called "disgraceful" by Paris Saint-Germain legend Jerome Rothen.

David Beckham has accepted an invitation for dinner with King Charles - potentially clearing the way for him to finally receive a knighthood.

An Essex Sunday league side claim to have become the first team in the world to issue Tree planting fines to players in a bid to maintain discipline and help fight climate change.

THE SUN

Sheikh Jassim could reportedly purchase a stake in West Ham after co-owner Vanessa Gold announced she is placing some shares up for sale.

Sniffer dogs have been brought in by Colombian police as they close in on the location of Liverpool star Luis Diaz's kidnapped dad.

Brazilian football has been plunged into mourning after striker Felipe Diogo was killed in a street shoot-out.

Mauricio Pochettino admits Chelsea have made mistakes after spending £1bn on players.

Burglars reportedly broke into Chris Smalling's home and tried to steal a safe.

Gabriel Jesus' camp are targeting an Arsenal return to fitness for the beginning of December.

DAILY MAIL

Neil Warnock has claimed Erik ten Hag will not last at Man Utd and his expensive summer signings would not have started for Huddersfield when he managed them.

Former Manchester City and Sheffield United defender Kean Bryan has announced his shock retirement at the age of 27.

Lyon manager Fabio Grosso has broken his silence to thank fans for their support after he was left bleeding by an attack on his side's team bus in Marseille on Sunday.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

The Chair of the MCC, Bruce Carnegie-Brown has opened up on the Long Room incident during the Ashes, saying that he was left "shocked".

THE TIMES

Maheta Molango's annual salary as the chief executive of the Professional Footballers' Association has risen by a staggering 30 per cent, with the union linking the increase - to £650,000 - to the cost of living crisis.

The Warner Stand at Lord's may be renamed because of Sir Pelham Warner's historic links to slavery, with MCC keeping the matter "under review".

THE GUARDIAN

The Olympic men's tennis champion, Alexander Zverev, has been issued a penalty order for bodily harm against his ex-girlfriend and fines totalling €450,000 (£392,000) by a court in Germany.

SCOTTISH SUN

American billionaire and Premier League Bournemouth owner Bill Foley has opened talks with Hibernian with a view to potential stunning investment.