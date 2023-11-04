Championship goals and round-up: Wayne Rooney denied first Birmingham win; West Brom, Southampton march on

Wayne Rooney's search for a first win as Birmingham boss will continue after Ipswich came from 2-0 down to hold his side to a 2-2 draw at St Andrew's.

Jay Stansfield's fifth goal of the season - and second in as many games gave City a 13th-minute lead and it was followed by a Cameron Burgess own goal six minutes after the interval.

Ipswich were a different proposition after that goal, though, and substitute Marcus Harness scored in the 79th and 89th minutes to earn a share of the spoils.

Ryan Fraser's stoppage-time goal extended Southampton's unbeaten run to seven matches as they defeated a spirited Millwall 1-0 at The Den.

The Lions had been indebted to their goalkeeper Bartosz Bialkowski, whose heroics looked to have earned them a point in SE16, but substitute Fraser sent the travelling fans into raptures with a late clincher.

West Brom sealed a third consecutive Championship victory with a 3-1 win over Hull to stay in fifth.

Captain Jed Wallace slotted home the opening goal on 14 minutes before Lewie Coyle scored only the third goal of his career to equalise four minutes before half-time for the visitors.

Matt Phillips grabbed his third goal of the season midway through the second half to put the hosts back in-front before Semi Ajayi secured the points with just under 20 minutes remaining.

Preston came from behind to beat Coventry 3-2 at Deepdale to end a winless run of seven games and climb back into the top six.

Haji Wright put the Sky Blues ahead before Duane Holmes swiftly equalised, and Preston skipper Alan Browne put the hosts ahead from the penalty spot before half-time.

Milutin Osmajic headed North End's third after the break, before Wright grabbed his and Coventry's second before full-time.

Morgan Whittaker grabbed a late equaliser for Plymouth as a topsy-turvy thriller with Middlesbrough ended 3-3 at Home Park.

Josh Coburn scored the opening goal of the game for Boro and then hauled them level at 2-2 after goals from Bali Mumba and Finn Azaz had fired Argyle in front.

Sam Greenwood put Boro back in front, only for Whittaker to rescue a point in a game neither side deserved to lose.

A strike from substitute Georgie Kelly denied new QPR head coach Marti Cifuentes victory in a 1-1 draw at Rotherham.

The Spanish coach took charge of his first game with the Londoners following the departure of Gareth Ainsworth and was heading for a win after Ilias Chair put the visitors ahead before Kelly struck.

Curtis Fleming made a successful start to his spell as Bristol City interim head coach as Rob Dickie's second-half goal proved enough for a 1-0 Championship win over 10-man Sheffield Wednesday at Ashton Gate.

Sunderland failed to capitalise on the first-half sending off of Swansea midfielder Charlie Patino as they were held to a 0-0 draw in south Wales.

Stoke and Cardiff preserved their unbeaten runs as the points were shared in a goalless draw in the Potteries, while Huddersfield and Watford fought out a 0-0 stalemate at the John Smith's Stadium on a damp and drizzly day in West Yorkshire.