England squad: No Raheem Sterling or Reece James; Jordan Henderson in, James Maddison withdraws

Gareth Southgate has again left Raheem Sterling out of his England squad despite the Chelsea winger's club form, while James Maddison has been forced to withdraw injured.

Sterling has started 10 of Chelsea's 11 league matches this season, scoring three times, but has still not been picked by Southgate for his squad since the 2022 World Cup last November - and will now consider himself in severe danger of missing out on the European Championships next summer.

Southgate denied his relationship had broken down with a player who was formerly one of his most regular picks, but said: "We started on a good run and the performances in June were excellent so we've stuck with that group. We've deliberately not made many changes. Raheem looks invigorated but we're really pleased with the team."

Sterling's club captain Reece James misses out after telling the England boss he was not "quite ready" for an international return, having just returned from injury with Chelsea.

James Maddison was included at first, but the ankle knock he picked up for Tottenham against Chelsea on Monday has forced him to return to Hotspur Way with his club confirming on Friday morning he would miss out on England's final two games of 2023.

England's November squad Goalkeepers: Sam Johnstone (Crystal Palace), Jordan Pickford (Everton), Aaron Ramsdale (Arsenal).



Defenders: Levi Colwill (Chelsea), Lewis Dunk (Brighton), Marc Guehi (Crystal Palace), Harry Maguire (Manchester United), Fikayi Tomori (AC Milan), Kieran Trippier (Newcastle), Kyle Walker (Manchester City).



Midfielders: Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool), Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid), Conor Gallagher (Chelsea), Jordan Henderson (Al-Ettifaq), Kalvin Phillips (Manchester City), Declan Rice (Arsenal).



Forwards: Jarrod Bowen (West Ham), Phil Foden (Manchester City), Jack Grealish (Manchester City), Harry Kane (Bayern Munich), James Maddison (Tottenham), Marcus Rashford (Manchester United), Bukayo Saka (Arsenal), Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa), Callum Wilson (Newcastle).

Bukayo Saka, who limped out of Arsenal's Champions League win over Sevilla on Wednesday retains his place, while Callum Wilson has been recalled despite sustaining a hamstring injury in Newcastle's defeat at Borussia Dortmund a day earlier - though Southgate admitted the striker could still drop out of the squad.

Jordan Henderson, whose place has been publicly called into question since his summer move to Saudi Arabia side Al Ettifaq, is another to continue his run of selections alongside Man City's Kalvin Phillips, who has still started only one game in all competitions for the Premier League leaders.

"We know the quality of his play and he was our player of the year a couple of years ago," said Southgate of Phillips.

"We'd like him to be in a better rhythm of playing but there aren't many players who can play in his position at the level."

Eberechi Eze, who is expected to sign a new contract at Crystal Palace imminently and who has impressed in his two England cameos to date, misses out once again, having last featured in September's win over Scotland.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player David Beckham believes the current England side are capable of winning a trophy under the leadership of Gareth Southgate

Of the two players who miss out from the October squad, John Stones' absence was expected after Pep Guardiola said he would be sidelined "for a while" with an injury picked up in Tuesday's Champions League win over Young Boys.

Eddie Nketiah is also missing, even though his absence from Arsenal's win over Sevilla on Wednesday was put down to only a "slight knock" by the club.

England play Malta at Wembley on November 17 before their final Euro 2024 qualifying game, in North Macedonia, on November 20.

Though they have already qualified, Gareth Southgate's side could need to win both games to be sure of being seeded in Pot 1 for the finals draw on December 2, to avoid facing another of the top-ranked nations in the group stages.

Analysis: Is Southgate ditching Mr Reliable for good?

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Sky Sports News reporter Rob Dorsett outlines the implications should Raheem Sterling be left out of Gareth Southgate's England squad once again

Sky Sports News senior reporter Rob Dorsett:

"Raheem Sterling has been Gareth Southgate's go-to man. Mr Reliable. One of the first names on the team sheet, never mind the squad list.

"That certainly was the case up until the Qatar World Cup. Since then, Sterling has been left in the wilderness. He's not featured in any of the four subsequent England squads.

"Southgate has shown his ruthless side in the past, expediting the international retirements of Wayne Rooney and Joe Hart. But it would be surprising if he has now decided to do the same with Sterling - a player who has been crucial to the manager's mission since day one.

"Since Southgate became England boss in 2016 until last December, only Harry Kane has been used more often than Sterling. The Chelsea winger won 55 caps in those six years - eight fewer than Kane, but two more than each of Harry Maguire, Kyle Walker and John Stones.

"So, why the sudden change of heart? And is there a route back into the England fold for Sterling before next summer's Euros in Germany?

"Having been left out of the last four, this is one of only two England camps before Southgate has to name his 23-man squad for the Euros. With Sterling left out again, you have to think his chances of making the Euros are slim.

"It was the Chelsea winger who opted out of the squad in June, because he did not feel fully fit. He's been overlooked by England ever since."