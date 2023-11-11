England: Callum Wilson to miss upcoming games with Real Madrid's Jude Bellingham also doubtful

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe has revealed Callum Wilson will withdraw from the England squad.

The striker was called up by Gareth Southgate for the match against Malta at Wembley on Friday and the trip to North Macedonia on Monday.

But Wilson suffered a hamstring injury in Newcastle's Champions League defeat against Borussia Dortmund in midweek and missed Saturday's 2-0 loss at Bournemouth.

Afterwards, Howe revealed Wilson faces a spell on the sidelines.

He said: "Callum won't travel with England. He's going to be out for a number of weeks."

Wilson's withdrawal could see a call-up for Arsenal's Eddie Nketiah.

Jude Bellingham, meanwhile, missed Real Madrid's LaLiga game with Valencia on Saturday night due to a shoulder injury.

That will be a cause for concern for Southgate, with Bellingham selected in England's squad for the forthcoming international double-header.

Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti had initially expressed confidence that Bellingham would be available to play against Valencia.

But a brief Real Madrid statement ahead of the game read: "Jude Bellingham, the player has been diagnosed with anterior instability of the left shoulder, a consequence of his recent dislocation.

"Bellingham will miss today's game against Valencia."