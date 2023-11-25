Premier League predictions: Back Arsenal to win to nil at Brentford

Our tipster Jones Knows takes aim at the Premier League, sprinkling his analysis over an exciting weekend where Arsenal are fancied at Brentford.

Brentford vs Arsenal, Saturday 5.30pm

"From chaos to control," my colleague Nick Wright wrote in his new column across Sky Sports regarding Arsenal's change of style this season. Arsenal are no longer the team to watch if you crave goalmouth entertainment but boy are they hard to score against. A no-thrills, away win it is.

Those looking for a betting angle, Kristoffer Ajer has stepped up to the plate as Thomas Frank has shuffled his defensive pack since the injuries to Rico Henry and Aaron Hickey at full-back.

There's a bit of the Dan Burn's about the way he goes about his business in that he's a tad clumsy with the way he deals with one-on-one situations but overall he makes life very difficult for the opposition winger. His tendency to be quite aggressive in challenging for 50-50 balls does leave him open to committing fouls though and he has been carded in three of his last four starts. His battle with Gabriel Martinelli will be a test for him and the 100/30 on offer from Sky Bet on him getting booked does appeal.

SCORE PREDICTION: 0-1

Tottenham vs Aston Villa, Sunday 2pm, live on Sky Sports

Image: Tottenham Hotspur vs Aston Villa

Entertainment is surely guaranteed with this one. It's the high-line derby. If offsides are your thing, then you're in for a treat. The assistant referee could be flagging courtesy of his flagging.

The bet that stands out to me is the 7/2 on offer in the Bet Builder for Heung-Min Son to score and be caught offside at least twice. The South Korean was flagged four times in Villa's 2-1 win over Spurs late last season.

Son has been pushed more central this season and has looked more like himself, scoring eight times in his last nine appearances. Son is usually one of the best around at timing his runs to scoot clear of defenders so he'll be revelling in taking on Villa's aggressive offside trap. Once through on goal, there isn't many other finishers I'd want in that scenario than the efficient Son, so his goalscorer prices of 13/8 with Sky Bet to fire at anytime, the 8/1 for a brace and the 40/1 on offer for the hat-trick all are live runners too.

SCORE PREDICTION: 2-2

Everton vs Manchester United, Sunday 4.30pm, live Sky Sports

Image: Everton vs Manchester United

Everton at 7/4 with Sky Bet playing at galvanised Goodison Park? Yes please. Sign me up.

The Toffees have been deducted 10 points for FFP breaches - the heaviest deduction in English top tier history. A jaw-dropping sanction that has got the locals fired up. Although he'd never admit it, this penalty might not be a bad thing for Sean Dyche in the long run.

It has the catalyst to unify the club even more with their home crowd - and with Everton already functioning to a high level, taking 10 points from their last five games, dismal Manchester United are fancied to crumble in the Goodison Park cauldron.

I'm going fishing for a big-price winner here, too.

I'm expecting the atmosphere to play a part to help this game turn a bit nasty. Referee John Brooks, meanwhile, has averaged 4.63 cards per 90 minutes in his eight Premier League games this season, so adding Everton player cards to the Everton win makes sense.

Jordan Pickford (5/1 with Sky Bet) will be running down the clock at every opportunity and was carded in atmospheric home wins over Arsenal and Bournemouth last season while Jarrad Branthwaite (5/1) has been booked in four of his 12 appearances this season. Adding both players to be carded to an Everton win results in a 100/1 shot. That's big.

Fulham vs Wolves, Monday 8pm, live on Sky Sports

Image: Fulham vs Wolves

No Joao Palhinha and possessing no goalscorers could make this a very difficult evening for Fulham.

The Portuguese destroyer in midfielder is suspended and their record without him should encourage Wolves backers. In six matches, they've lost five and conceded 18 goals with the metrics behind those performances also taking a nosedive as their shots faced and expected goals faced are far higher without him.

Wolves are an upwardly mobile, dangerous outfit now under Gary O'Neil and have lost only one of their last seven Premier League games. One goal may just do the job in this one - but the continued absence of Pedro Neto does temper my enthusiasm slightly, so I'd point people to the draw no bet play at 11/10 on Wolves where stakes will be returned if the game ends a draw.

The winning goal for Wolves may come via Rayan Ait-Nouri, who has been revolutionised by O'Neil by pushing him further forward in order to maximise his clear creative skills. In his last five appearances, he's racked up seven shots to a backdrop of 0.94 worth of expected goals - a player possessing those sort of metrics shouldn't be as big as 28/1 with Sky Bet to score the first goal.

SCORE PREDICTION: 0-1