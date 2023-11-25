Premier League predictions: Toothless Fulham to be ravaged by Wolves

Our tipster Jones Knows takes aim at the Premier League, sprinkling his analysis over an exciting Monday Night Football, when Wolves are backed to take all three points at the Cottage.

Any winners for Jones Knows last time? Cole Palmer +2 shots & to be carded: 9/2

Wolves to beat Tottenham: 5/2

Bournemouth double chance vs Newcastle: 5/4

Doucoure 1+ SOT vs Palace: 10/11

Luton +2 handicap vs Man Utd: 10/11

Aston Villa -1 handicap vs Fulham: 5/4

Fulham vs Wolves, Monday 8pm, live on Sky Sports

No Joao Palhinha and possessing no goalscorers could make this a very difficult evening for Fulham.

The Portuguese destroyer in midfielder is suspended and their record without him should encourage Wolves backers. In six matches, they've lost five and conceded 18 goals with the metrics behind those performances also taking a nosedive as their shots faced and expected goals faced are far higher without him.

Wolves are an upwardly mobile, dangerous outfit now under Gary O'Neil and have lost only one of their last seven Premier League games. One goal may just do the job in this one - but the continued absence of Pedro Neto does temper my enthusiasm slightly, so I'd point people to the draw no bet play at 11/10 on Wolves where stakes will be returned if the game ends a draw.

The winning goal for Wolves may come via Rayan Ait-Nouri, who has been revolutionised by O'Neil by pushing him further forward in order to maximise his clear creative skills. In his last five appearances, he's racked up seven shots to a backdrop of 0.94 worth of expected goals - a player possessing those sort of metrics shouldn't be as big as 28/1 with Sky Bet to score the first goal.

SCORE PREDICTION: 0-1