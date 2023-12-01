Danny Macklin was charged by the FA with misconduct earlier this week; it was alleged that the former Leyton Orient and Essex Cricket chief used "abusive and/or insulting and/or threatening language" to a female member of staff while working at AFC Wimbledon

Danny Macklin: Essex Police searching for former official at several EFL clubs after FA misconduct charge

Danny Macklin is a former official at several EFL clubs, including AFC Wimbledon

Essex Police are searching for Danny Macklin - a former official at several EFL clubs who was charged by the FA with misconduct earlier this week.

The force is appealing for information after he was last seen in Great Notley near Braintree in the county on Friday morning.

A series of lengthy messages were left on his X.com social media account, also on Friday morning, in which he raised serious concerns over his mental health and apologised for the incident which led to his FA charge.

"We want to find Danny Macklin, 32, last seen on foot in Great Notley, at 10.50am," Essex Police said in a statement.

"Danny is 6ft 4in, with a shaved head, wearing a long black coat, a grey and black bobble hat, black jeans and grey and white trainers. Please call 999 with incident 372 of today, December 1."

The FA charged Macklin with a "breach of FA Rule E3 for misconduct while he was employed as the managing director of AFC Wimbledon" on Tuesday.

It was alleged Macklin used "abusive and/or insulting and/or threatening language in reference to a female member of AFC Wimbledon's staff".

Macklin, who has also worked at Leyton Orient, Southend United and Essex Cricket, resigned in September following a report in The Times that claimed he had been secretly recorded making the comments about the colleague.

A statement from Orient read on Friday night: "Danny, we can't begin to understand how you are feeling right now, but please just know that we are all here for you.

"It takes a strong person to admit their mistakes, which you have done, and an even stronger one to overcome the adversity that follows them. We know you can do this too.

"We hope that the number of messages you have received today prove to you how valuable you are to this world. We are all here for you and will give you all the help you need."