The Super 6 Christmas Rollover: Win up to £1,000,000 just before Christmas!

Throughout December, the Super 6 jackpot has been rolling over every Saturday if there is no winner. Chances were always going to be limited after Bournemouth's triumphant 3-0 win over Man Utd at Old Trafford. This was predicted by a mere 130 players, but it did mean the jackpot rolled over to a monstrous £750,000 which is up for grabs on Saturday.

Better yet, if the jackpot is not won this weekend it will reach a whopping £1,000,000 on Saturday December 23. Now that would be a nice bonus just in time for Christmas!

Gary from Runcorn finished top of the leaderboard last weekend with an impressive 24 points, beating over one million Super 6 players in the process.

Gary predicted the most shocking result of the weekend, part of the three per cent backing Bournemouth to beat Manchester United, while also successfully predicting one of the toughest games to call last weekend, Aston Villa's 1-0 win over Arsenal. This was predicted by just two per cent of Super 6 entrants!

This weekend there is a blockbuster clash to predict in the form of Liverpool vs Manchester United. Erik ten Hag's side are struggling for consistency after a further two defeats on the spin in all competitions, while Liverpool have won three on the bounce and top the table.

This has been reflected in the predictions too, with over 900,000 Super 6 players opting for a Liverpool win. Over 60,000 of those are backing Jurgen Klopp's men to do so in the emphatic fashion of a 4-0 scoreline.