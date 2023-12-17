FREE VERTICAL STREAM: Watch Harry Kane's Bayern Munich host Serhou Guirassy's Stuttgart in the Bundesliga

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Free Bundesliga stream | Bayern Munich v VFB Stuttgart | Vertical stream

Bayern Munich are hoping to keep pace with Xabi Alonso's Bayer Leverkusen at the top of the Bundesliga but face a tough test against Stuttgart.

Sebastian Hoeness' side have won 13 of 17 games in all competitions this season and are just a point behind Bayern ahead of Sunday's meeting at the Allianz Arena, live on Sky Sports.

Serhou Guirassy has been the star of Stuttgart's impressive season, scoring 18 goals in 14 games after making his loan move from Rennes permanent in the summer.

The 27-year-old has caught the attention of Manchester United, who are monitoring him ahead of the January transfer window.

According to Sky Germany, Guirassy could leave Stuttgart for less than €20m (£17.3m).