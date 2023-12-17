FREE VERTICAL STREAM: Watch Harry Kane's Bayern Munich host Serhou Guirassy's Stuttgart in the Bundesliga

Bayern are hoping to keep pace with Leverkusen at the top of the Bundesliga; Man Utd are monitoring Stuttgart striker Serhou Guirassy; watch Harry Kane's Bayern host Stuttgart on Sunday with our free stream or tune into from Sky Sports Football from 6.30pm
Sunday 17 December 2023 18:19, UK
Bayern Munich are hoping to keep pace with Xabi Alonso's Bayer Leverkusen at the top of the Bundesliga but face a tough test against Stuttgart.
Sebastian Hoeness' side have won 13 of 17 games in all competitions this season and are just a point behind Bayern ahead of Sunday's meeting at the Allianz Arena, live on Sky Sports.
Serhou Guirassy has been the star of Stuttgart's impressive season, scoring 18 goals in 14 games after making his loan move from Rennes permanent in the summer.
The 27-year-old has caught the attention of Manchester United, who are monitoring him ahead of the January transfer window.
According to Sky Germany, Guirassy could leave Stuttgart for less than €20m (£17.3m).