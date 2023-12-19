FREE VERTICAL STREAM: Watch Borussia Dortmund vs Mainz as hosts look to close gap to Champions League spots

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Free Bundesliga stream | Borussia Dortmund v 1.FSV Mainz 05 | Vertical stream

Watch Borussia Dortmund attempt to close the gap to the Champions League spots in the Bundesliga with our free vertical stream.

Dortmund are looking to end a run of three games without a win in the Bundesliga, despite topping their Champions League group courtesy of last week's draw with PSG.

Edin Terzic's side have found domestic life tougher going this season, and were held to a 1-1 draw by Augsburg on Saturday to follow up a defeat by RB Leipzig and another draw at league leaders Bayer Leverkusen.

Dortmund will have a score to settle against Mainz, whose 2-2 draw on the final day of last season at the Westfalenstadion denied their hosts the Bundesliga title, in what had seemed a certain victory ahead of kick-off.

Mainz return to North Rhine-Westphalia having won only one league game all season, and sitting second-bottom of the Bundesliga, alongside Darmstadt in the automatic relegation places.