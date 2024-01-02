Wayne Rooney: Birmingham expected to sack manager after Leeds defeat

Birmingham City are expected to sack Wayne Rooney today, after Monday's 3-0 defeat at Leeds United, Sky Sports News can confirm.

Rooney was appointed at St Andrew's on October 11 on a three-and-a-half-year deal with the club sixth in the Championship following back-to-back wins under sacked manager John Eustace.

But Rooney has seen his team lose nine of the 15 matches they have played since he took over, leaving the club in 20th place in the Championship table.

Birmingham suffered a 3-0 defeat at Leeds on New Year's Day, after which Rooney vowed to fight on as manager of the club.

"I'm a fighter and I get football fans' opinions," he said.

"I have to draw on my career, my playing career wasn't always about success. I was in a relegation battle with Everton, I believe in myself."

The former England and Manchester United captain was the first managerial hire by new Birmingham owner Tom Wagner and his Knighthead Capital Management group, who bought the Championship club in August.

In his mission statement after taking over the club, Wagner spoke about implementing "the addition of exceptional leaders who are experienced in world-leading sporting businesses".

But results failed to fall Rooney's way - and after their 3-1 defeat to Stoke on December 27, he questioned the "personal pride" of the Birmingham squad.

"The players in there are good enough. I believe that," he told Sky Sports. "They've shown me they can do it against big teams in this league.

"There's no excuse for putting in good performances then doing that today. It's unacceptable and personal pride has to come into it.

"Today I have questioned that because we were nowhere near good enough and not a team I want to put out."

