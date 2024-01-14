Premier League clubs set to find out profit and sustainability fate

Clubs are expected to find out later today whether they have been charged under the Premier League's profitability and sustainability regulations (P&S).

Everton and Nottingham Forest are thought to be the clubs most at risk.

Premier League clubs are permitted to lose a maximum of £105m over a three-year period (£35m a season).

In November, Everton were deducted 10 points - the largest sanction in the history of the Premier League - for a breach of the Premier League's profit and sustainability rules. The club are appealing against their punishment.

The deduction saw Sean Dyche's side drop into the relegation zone but the Toffees have since battled their way out of the bottom three with a run of positive results. They currently sit 17th, one point above Luton in the table.

Following Everton's 0-0 draw with Aston Villa on Super Sunday, Dyche was asked about the prospect of facing further punishment: "We are just waiting on the news. The last time the news came out of the blue as you know, it might do again, we have to wait and see.

"You don't know until you know. I'll explain further if and when the news comes through."

Meanwhile, Nottingham Forest are also precariously place in the table. They are just three points ahead of Everton and four points above the drop zone.

Forest spent around £250m on new signings since being promoted from the Championship in 2022.

In the simplest terms, when every Premier League team tots up their annual accounts, they can have made a loss no greater than £105m across the previous three seasons.

Clubs can only lose £15m of their own money across those three years. So that's no more than £15m extra on outgoings like transfer fees, player wages and, in a lot of clubs' cases, paying off former managers compared to their income from TV payments, season tickets, selling players and so on.

The other £90m of any £105m must be guaranteed by their owners buying up shares, known as 'secure funding', and essentially means bankrolling the club.

