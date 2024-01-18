Mohamed Salah: Jurgen Klopp unsure over extent of Liverpool forward's injury after suffering scare with Egypt

Jurgen Klopp said Liverpool are unsure how serious Mohamed Salah's injury is after the forward had to be replaced during Egypt's draw with Ghana at the Africa Cup of Nations on Thursday.

Salah limped off just before half-time with an apparent hamstring injury, sparking concerns for Liverpool as they continue their hunt for silverware domestically and in Europe.

Speaking ahead of Liverpool's Premier League fixture at Bournemouth on Sunday - live on Sky Sports - Klopp said: "We don’t know anything.

Bournemouth

Liverpool Sunday 21st January 3:30pm Kick off 4:30pm

"I spoke last night with him and he needs further assessment. That's what they are doing now, then we will know more.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player West Ham's Mohammed Kudus scored a sublime goal for Ghana to give the Black Stars the lead against Egypt at the Africa Cup of Nations

"In that moment, it was a shock. I couldn't see that it was high-intensity and then going down, he just felt it. We all know how rarely Mo needs to go off so it was definitely something."

Klopp did not rule out the possibility of Liverpool dispatching medical staff to the Ivory Coast to work with Salah, saying: "We will see. It depends on the diagnosis.

"There will be an ultrasound and an MRI, then we will know what it is. But it's too early."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Martin Hardy of The Times and Jonathan Liew of The Guardian discuss Salah's injury at AFCON and what it could mean for Liverpool's Premier League title hopes

Rui Vitoria, the Egypt manager, added: "Of course we are worried and we hope it is not too serious."

Liverpool will move five points clear at the top of the Premier League if they win at Bournemouth, while they are also still competing for the FA Cup, Carabao Cup and Europa League.

Salah has once again been instrumental for Klopp's side this season, registering a combined total of 27 goals and assists in 27 matches.

Salah's 14 goals makes him the joint-highest scorer in the Premier League, alongside Manchester City's Erling Haaland.

January 21: Bournemouth (a) - Premier League, kick-off 4.30pm, live on Sky Sports

January 24: Fulham (a) - Carabao Cup semi-final second leg, kick-off 8pm, live on Sky Sports

January 28: Norwich (h) - FA Cup fourth round, kick-off 2.30pm

January 31: Chelsea (h) - Premier League, kick-off 8.15pm

February 4: Arsenal (a) - Premier League, kick-off 4.30pm, live on Sky Sports

February 10: Burnley (h) - Premier League, kick-off 3pm