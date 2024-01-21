FREE STREAM: Watch Bayern Munich face Werder Bremen in Bundesliga

Watch Bayern Munich face Werder Bremen in the German Bundesliga with our free stream here...
Sunday 21 January 2024 14:19, UK
Eric Dier could make his Bayern Munich debut as the Bundesliga champions host Werder Bremen.
Harry Kane leads the line, with Bayern looking to continue their unbeaten run and close the gap on leaders Bayer Leverkusen.
Sky Sports viewers will be able to follow the Bundesliga coverage throughout the season.
Super 6 is back for the 23/24 season with £1,000,000 on the line and more ways to win. Play for free.