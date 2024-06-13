Sam Kerr: Australia striker signs new Chelsea contract until 2026

Chelsea have temporarily renamed their stadium 'Samford Bridge' in honour of striker Sam Kerr signing a new contract until 2026.

The deal is the first major move by Chelsea since the appointment of Sonia Bompastor, who left Lyon to replace Emma Hayes as head coach last month.

Striker Kerr is currently working her way back from an ACL injury suffered during a warm-weather training camp in Morocco in January.

Image: Chelsea have temporarily renamed Stamford Bridge after Sam Kerr signed a contract extension

The Australia international signed for Chelsea in 2019 and has played a pivotal role in five WSL title wins, three FA Cup triumphs and two League Cup victories. Kerr has also scored 99 goals in 128 matches for Chelsea.

Stamford Bridge has temporarily become Samford Bridge until Sunday, while Chelsea's Kingsmeadow has been temporarily rebranded as Kerrsmeadow for the same period of time.

Chelsea general manager Paul Green said: "We are delighted that Sam has extended her deal with the club. Sam is a leader and one of the world's best strikers and goalscorers.

"She has been very important to our success, and we look forward to welcoming her back from injury next season."

Image: Kerr was in a league of her own before her injury

Who is new Chelsea boss Bompastor?

Sonia Bompastor has succeeded Emma Hayes, but what makes the former Lyon boss right for the job?

There are two criteria that Chelsea were looking for when appointing a head coach to fill Hayes' impossibly large shoes.

Any new manager must maintain the success of the club. Chelsea have dominated domestic football in England for years, and have begun to assert themselves in Europe too.

A female coach has also been high on their wishlist. In Hayes, Chelsea have had a trailblazer. One of the game's chief champions who has been responsible for growth and change - a major player in improving the overall health of the sport.

The fact she has done so from a female perspective is equally important. Hayes entered the game at a time when very few female voices were taken seriously - a gap in experienced female head coaches still exists to this day.

And Bompastor fits both - she is another woman managing at a top European club, with a proven track record of success.