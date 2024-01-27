Xavi: Barcelona boss to step down when season ends

Xavi will step down as Barcelona head coach at the end of the season.

He announced the decision after Barcelona lost 5-3 at home to Villarreal, conceding twice in added time at the Nou Camp.

The result which leaves them 10 points off LaLiga leaders Real Madrid. Girona are also ahead of them in second, currently on 52 points.

"I want to announce that on June 30 I will no longer continue as the coach at Barca," Xavi said.

"I think the situation needs to change course, and as a culer [Barcelona fan], I cannot allow the current situation.

"And mostly as a cul, thinking about the club and about the players as well, I think they will feel more free, they will be calmer. I think we play with too much tension. It's for the benefit of the board, of the club. As a cul, as a club person, I believe the best thing is to leave on June 30. Of course, I will give all I have in the four months that are left.

"To explain a bit better, the feeling of being Bara coach is unpleasant, it's cruel. You feel that often there is a lack of respect, you feel they do not value your work, and this wears you down terribly.

"It affects your mental health. I am a positive person but the energy goes down to a point where you think that there is no sense."

Xavi added that he made the decision 'several days ago,' and although the hard defeat to Villarreal set the scene for him to announce the decision, he 'would have made' it soon enough.

He said he hoped this decision will decrease the stress and tension his team is enduring.

Spanish football expert and Sky Sports News guest Semra Hunter said of Xavi's departure on X: "It's honestly a bit bonkers to think how a coach that won a league + a Super Cup in 2.5 years with a mediocre squad at a club in financial ruin and instituonal disarray can be driven from his post because of the immense pressure, scrutiny, and demands to be competitive and win."

Xavi will bring an end to his tenure after less than three years, having been appointed as manager of his former club - where he won 25 major trophies - in November 2021.

The legendary midfielder replaced Ronald Koeman with his only experience a stint in Qatar with Al Sadd. He had a contract through until the end of next season.

Last season, Xavi led Barcelona to the Supercopa de Espana and LaLiga titles in his first full season and the first trophies since Lionel Messi's departure for PSG.

But Barcelona have struggled this season and have shown signs of suffering a collapse this month. They were beaten 4-1 by Real Madrid in the Spanish Super Cup in Saudi Arabia two weeks ago.

Image: Barcelona suffered a dramatic late defeat to Villarreal

Barcelona crashed out of the Copa del Rey with a 4-2 defeat to Athletic Bilbao in their quarter-final on Thursday night.

Villarreal scored twice in stoppage time at the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys to heap further pressure on Xavi after his side had fought back from 2-0 down.

"Practically, I don't remember a match as cruel as today's," said Xavi, whose contract was set to run until 2025.

"This match has been unfortunate and it is a time to change this dynamic."

The former Spain international, a 2010 World Cup winner, helped Barcelona to eight LaLiga titles and four Champions League victories during his time as a player.

"I am not moved by economic matters, but by the heart," Xavi said. "I think it is the best for the club. I don't want to be a problem for the club of my heart.

"I don't want to be a problem, but a solution, and I think that between now and June I can still be a solution."

Barcelona will recommence their Champions League campaign in February when they face Napoli in the last 16, which is the first time Barcelona have reached that stage of the competition in three seasons.

