Marie-Louise Eta guides Union Berlin to victory as she becomes first female coach to take charge of Bundesliga game

Marie-Louise Eta made history as she became the first female coach to take charge of a Bundesliga fixture, guiding Union Berlin to victory over Darmstadt.

The 32-year-old former Germany youth international was named as an assistant first-team coach for Die Eisernen earlier this season.

She took charge of the Bundesliga strugglers for their home game against bottom club Darmstadt with Nenad Bjelica suspended.

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Eta's first experience leading a side in the division ended with a 1-0 victory courtesy of Benedict Hollerbach's strike just after the hour as she also completed all of the pre and post-match media duties.

A Women's Champions League winner with Turbine Potsdam in 2010, Eta had previously worked in the youth set-up at Union.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player FC Union Berlin manager Nenad Bjelica was suspended for three games after an unseemly altercation with Bayern forward Leroy Sane

She was brought in to work with the first-team squad last year and stepped up in the absence of the suspended Bjelica.

Bjelica was banned for three games after shoving Bayern Munich forward Leroy Sane in the face during a 1-0 loss to the reigning champions on Wednesday.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the Bundesliga clash between Augsburg and Bayern Munich as Harry Kane scored his 23rd league goal of the season

The German Football Association deemed the act - which saw the Croatian sent off - as "unsporting behaviour" and handed out a ban which left Eta in charge for the first time.

Having finished fourth last season, Union have had a harder time of it this campaign but the Eta-inspired victory over Darmstadt moved the home side five points clear of the relegation spots.