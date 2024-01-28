 Skip to content

Marie-Louise Eta guides Union Berlin to victory as she becomes first female coach to take charge of Bundesliga game

Marie-Louise Eta stepped up to take charge with Nenad Bjelica suspended after shoving Leroy Sane in the face in Union Berlin's 1-0 loss to Bayern Munich in midweek; Eta is a Women's Champions League winner and was brought in to work with Union Berlin's first-team squad last year

Sunday 28 January 2024 18:54, UK

Marie-Louise Eta led Union Berlin to a Bundesliga win against Darmstadt
Image: Marie-Louise Eta led Union Berlin to a Bundesliga win against Darmstadt

Marie-Louise Eta made history as she became the first female coach to take charge of a Bundesliga fixture, guiding Union Berlin to victory over Darmstadt.

The 32-year-old former Germany youth international was named as an assistant first-team coach for Die Eisernen earlier this season.

She took charge of the Bundesliga strugglers for their home game against bottom club Darmstadt with Nenad Bjelica suspended.

Eta's first experience leading a side in the division ended with a 1-0 victory courtesy of Benedict Hollerbach's strike just after the hour as she also completed all of the pre and post-match media duties.

A Women's Champions League winner with Turbine Potsdam in 2010, Eta had previously worked in the youth set-up at Union.

She was brought in to work with the first-team squad last year and stepped up in the absence of the suspended Bjelica.

Bjelica was banned for three games after shoving Bayern Munich forward Leroy Sane in the face during a 1-0 loss to the reigning champions on Wednesday.

The German Football Association deemed the act - which saw the Croatian sent off - as "unsporting behaviour" and handed out a ban which left Eta in charge for the first time.

Having finished fourth last season, Union have had a harder time of it this campaign but the Eta-inspired victory over Darmstadt moved the home side five points clear of the relegation spots.

