Leah Williamson pulls out of England Women squad with Man Utd's Millie Turner brought in as replacement

Leah Williamson has pulled out of the England Women squad for games against Austria and Italy later this month.

The Arsenal defender has suffered a hamstring strain which saw her miss Saturday's 3-1 win over Man Utd at the Emirates in the Women's Super League.

Man Utd defender Millie Turner has been called up as her replacement.

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

This would have been the first time Williamson had been called up by the national team since her ACL injury, which kept her out of action for nine months.

The 23-player Lionesses squad will travel to Marbella in Spain on Monday for a warm-weather camp.

They will play Austria on Friday, February 23 before facing Italy on Tuesday, February 27. Both games will be played at the Estadio Nuevo Mirador in Algeciras.

England Women squad in full

Goalkeepers: Mary Earps (Man Utd), Khiara Keating (Man City), Hannah Hampton (Chelsea).

Defenders: Lucy Bronze (Barcelona), Jess Carter (Chelsea), Niamh Charles (Chelsea), Esme Morgan (Man City), Alex Greenwood (Man City), Lotte Wubben-Moy (Arsenal), Maya Le Tissier (Man Utd), Millie Turner (Man Utd).

Midfielders: Grace Clinton (Tottenham), Fran Kirby (Chelsea), Jess Park (Man City), Keira Walsh (Barcelona), Georgia Stanway (Bayern Munich), Ella Toone (Man Utd).

Forwards: Alessia Russo (Arsenal), Rachel Daly (Aston Villa), Lauren Hemp (Man City), Chloe Kelly (Man City), Lauren James (Chelsea), Beth Mead (Arsenal).

Image: Sky Sports WhatsApp channel

You can now start receiving messages and alerts for the latest breaking sports news, analysis, in-depth features and videos from our dedicated WhatsApp channel!

Find out more here.