Championship 2023/24: Leicester, Leeds and Ipswich in three-way automatic promotion battle

With just two rounds in the Championship left to play, we take a look at how the race for promotion to the Premier League is shaping up.

Leicester thumped Southampton 5-0 on Tuesday to move within one win of promotion. The result effectively ended the Saints' automatic promotion hopes, due to their significantly inferior goal difference. Meanwhile, Leeds and Ipswich remain in the race.

So, who wants promotion the most? Who will hold their nerve to the last? And who is going to be left at the mercy of the play-offs?

Here, we take a look at the race for the Premier League...

What can happen this week?

Leicester's win on Tuesday night takes the Foxes five points clear of third-placed Ipswich and four of Leeds. That means the Foxes could be promoted as soon as Friday night, if Leeds are beaten at QPR, live on Sky Sports.

Current standings

How the table has changed

Upcoming fixtures

1st - Leicester, 94 points

Leicester are in control of their own destiny.

Before that, successive defeats to Millwall and Plymouth looked like they had derailed the Foxes' title bid once again, but, despite their unconvincing performance at the King Power, they managed to hold off West Brom and pick up three vital points on Saturday.

The emphatic victory against Southampton saw the Foxes require just one more win from their remaining two games to guarantee automatic promotion - and they can still reach 100 points.

2nd - Leeds, 90 points

The pressure was on Leeds on Monday night: if they lost to Middlesbrough at the Riverside, they would open the door for Leicester to gain promotion to the Premier League with a home win against Southampton.

Thankfully for them, the automatic promotion race remains very much alive after their 4-3 win on Teesside.

The victory was their first in four games. Ipswich have played one game fewer but Daniel Farke's side have made their mark.

3rd - Ipswich, 89 points

Ipswich still have a great chance of automatic promotion, but their form has started to buckle at the wrong time.

Since their dramatic last-minute win over Southampton on Easter Monday, Kieran McKenna's men have picked up just two of the nine points available, after the East Anglian derby defeat to Norwich and draws with Watford and Middlesbrough.

Their chances remain favourable, but with their final three opponents still chasing their own targets at both ends of the table, results must improve if they are to fend off their rivals to achieve back-to-back promotions.

Who has the easiest run-in?

Leicester now have the easiest run-in with the average position of their upcoming opponents standing at just 14.5.

Kieran McKenna's side still have three games to play with their average opponent ranking at 12.7 - but that number is skewed - facing 23rd-placed Huddersfield on the final day after tricky trips to Hull and Coventry.

Leeds have the toughest run-in on paper with opponents averaging 11.0 in the table, with a trip to QPR under the Sky cameras on Friday before facing Southampton on the final day.

Could it go down to goals scored?

Automatic promotion could go down to goals scored if Leicester and Leeds were to finish in second and third place.

As it stands, four points, four goals for goal difference and six goals for goals scored divide the sides - all in the Foxes' favour.

Who's in form?

Leicester are the most in-form side out of the title contenders, averaging 1.8 points per game over their past five league fixtures.

Leeds will hope they continue to recover after almost hitting a season-low level of form, while Ipswich have hit a dip after registering two successive draws.

Who is in the mix for the play-offs?

