Championship 2023/24: Leicester, Leeds, Ipswich in three-way automatic promotion battle

There are now just five rounds of the Sky Bet Championship season remaining.

Two points separate Leicester, Ipswich and Leeds as we head into the final run-in. Here, we take a look at the race for the Premier League...

Leicester travel to Millwall on Tuesday, with kick-off at 7.45pm - live on Sky Sports Action - before fellow promotion hopefuls Leeds host Sunderland at 8pm, live on Sky Sports Football.

On Wednesday, Swansea face Stoke - who still have relegation concerns - at 8pm, live on Sky Sports Football.

All nine of the remaining Championship fixtures on Tuesday and Wednesday, including Sheffield Wednesday vs Norwich, Southampton vs Coventry and Ipswich vs Watford, will be available on the Red Button.

Current standings

How the table has changed

Upcoming fixtures

1st - Leicester, 88 points

In recent weeks, it looked as though there was a real chance Leicester could have lost all momentum and missed out on a top two spot altogether, but they have pulled it back and now lead the way again after two straight wins, the second of which came at home to struggling Birmingham on Saturday.

They are in control of the title race again, given the fact they have another game in hand still to play later this month.

2nd - Ipswich, 87 points

Three straight wins, including two back-to-back over Easter weekend, took Ipswich top of the Championship, but the East Anglian derby defeat to Norwich at Carrow Road put them at risk of dropping out of the automatic promotion places altogether.

However, Leeds' defeat away at Coventry means chances of finishing in the top two remain in their hands with five games left.

3rd - Leeds, 86 points

Leeds' unbeaten run had to end at some point, but it came on Saturday against Coventry when they had the chance to move back to the top of the Championship.

They face Sunderland at home on Tuesday night, when they will hope to get back on track and ensure that defeat is an anomaly.

Who has the toughest run-in?

There are fine margins between the teams' run-ins. Leeds face the toughest schedule with their average opponent currently ranking 11.6 in the table, followed by Ipswich (11.8) and Leicester (12.3).

Who else is in the mix?

Predicted final table