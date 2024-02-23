Liverpool face Sparta Prague, Brighton draw Roma as Europa League and Europa Conference League last-16 draws made

Premier League leaders Liverpool will face Sparta Prague in the last 16 of the Europa League, while Brighton face another glamour tie against Roma.

The Reds will travel to the Czech capital for the first leg on March 7, before a return at Anfield a week later in a competition Liverpool have won three times in the past.

Brighton's maiden European campaign takes them to the Italian capital after they topped Group B containing Marseille, Ajax and AEK Athens.

Europa Conference League holders West Ham face German team Freiburg, while Rangers are up against two-time European champions Benfica from Portugal.

The Europa League final will take place in Dublin on May 22. Villa will learn their fate in the Europa Conference League last 16 draw at midday on Friday.

Liverpool reached the knockout phase of Europe's second-tier competition by topping Group E.

Sparta are the reigning Czech champions and qualified for the knockout round play-off by finishing second in Group C. The clubs met in this competition back in 2011.

Brighton face a Roma side which reached the last 16 with a penalty shoot-out victory over Feyenoord in a play-off on Thursday night. The Giallorossi are in transition following the decision last month to sack Jose Mourinho.

West Ham will feel confident of overcoming Freiburg, having beaten them home and away in the group stage earlier this season, while Scottish Premiership Rangers met Benfica in the Europa League group stage in 2020-21.

Europa League last-16 draw in full

Sparta Prague vs Liverpool

Marseille vs Villarreal

AS Roma vs Brighton

Benfica vs Rangers

Freiburg vs West Ham

Sporting CP vs Atalanta

AC Milan vs Slavia Prague

Qarabag vs Bayer Leverkusen

These games will be played on March 7 and March 14.

Europa League and Conference League 2023/24 - key dates

March 7: Europa League and Conference League last-16 first legs

March 14: Europa League and Conference League last-16 second legs

March 15: Europa League and Conference League quarter-final and semi-final draws

April 11: Europa League and Conference League quarter-final first legs

April 18: Europa League and Conference League quarter-final second legs

May 2: Europa League and Conference League semi-final first legs

May 9: Europa League and Conference League semi-final second legs

May 22: Europa League final - Dublin, Ireland

June 7: Europa Conference League final - Athens, Greece

