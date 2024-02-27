Premier League fixtures on Sky Sports: Watch Man Utd vs Liverpool & Arsenal vs Aston Villa exclusively on Sky in April

Manchester United vs Liverpool and Arsenal vs Aston Villa will be shown exclusively live on Sky Sports in April.

An exhilarating race for the Premier League title continues on Sky Sports in April with league leaders Liverpool's trip to face Manchester United - Jurgen Klopp's final visit to Old Trafford as Reds boss in the Premier League - on Sunday April 7; kick-off 3.30pm.

Liverpool, who are locked in a battle at the top of the table with Man City and Arsenal, were held to a 0-0 draw by United at Anfield in December and the latest chapter in their rivalry could end up playing a significant part in where the trophy resides at the end of May.

Arsenal's bid to go one better than last season and win the title sees them travel to Brighton on Saturday Night Football on April 6 (kick-off 5.30pm), before the Gunners face an important clash with Aston Villa, who are chasing Champions League qualification, on Saturday April 13; kick-off 5.30pm.

On March 8, Tottenham host Nottingham Forest, kick-off 8pm on Monday Night Football, while Liverpool vs Crystal Palace (kick-off 2pm) and Bournemouth vs Man Utd (kick-off 4.30pm) form a Super Sunday double header on April 14.

After that, the Sky Sports cameras are off to Stamford Bridge on April 16 to capture Chelsea's clash with Everton (kick-off 8pm) on Monday Night Football.

Image: Kostas Tsimikas and Antony in action at Anfield

Saturday April 6

Brighton vs Arsenal, kick-off 5.30pm

Sunday April 7

Manchester United vs Liverpool, kick-off 3.30pm

Monday April 8

Tottenham vs Nottingham Forest, kick-off 8pm

Saturday April 13

Arsenal vs Aston Villa, kick-off 5.30pm

Sunday April 14

Liverpool vs Crystal Palace, kick-off 2pm

Bournemouth vs Man Utd, kick-off 4.30pm

Monday April 15

Chelsea vs Everton, kick-off 8pm

Saturday March 2

Luton vs Aston Villa, kick-off 5.30pm

Sunday March 3

Burnley vs Bournemouth, kick-off 1.30pm

Manchester City vs Manchester United, kick-off 3.30pm

Monday March 4

Sheffield United vs Arsenal, kick-off 8pm

Saturday March 9

Arsenal vs Brentford, kick-off 5.30pm

Sunday March 10

Aston Villa vs Tottenham, kick-off 1pm

Liverpool vs Manchester City, kick-off 3.45pm

Monday March 11

Chelsea vs Newcastle, kick-off 8pm

Saturday March 16

Fulham vs Tottenham kick-off 5.30pm

Sunday March 17

Everton vs Liverpool, kick-off 2pm*

Brighton vs Manchester City, kick-off 4.30pm*

Saturday March 30

Aston Villa vs Wolves, kick-off 5.30pm

Brentford vs Manchester United, kick-off 8pm

Sunday March 31

Liverpool vs Brighton, kick-off 2pm

Manchester City vs Arsenal, kick-off 4.30pm

* These matches are subject to FA Cup quarter-final participation

