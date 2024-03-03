Premier League predictions: Arsenal to put five past Sheff Utd

Arsenal to demolish Sheffield United on Monday Night Football? Jones Knows has all the latest tips...

Image: Watch free Premier League highlights on the Sky Sports app

Sheffield United vs Arsenal, Monday 8pm, live on Sky Sports

No team in English league history (top four divisions) has lost three successive home games by five or more goals.

Sheffield United could become the first.

Arsenal are as short as 14/1 with Sky Bet to win 5-0 and it's worth pointing out the Gunners have scored two or more goals in each of last seven halves of Premier League games, becoming the first team to do so in Premier League history.

If this game does venture down easy street for Arsenal then a low card count is likely to follow.

The Gunners have been shown the fewest cards of any team this season (39) with their total match card count per match against teams in the bottom six coming out at just two cards. They've had three games across all competitions end up with no cards being shown and the 9/1 with Sky Bet on offer may give punters a great run in what is likely to be a heavily one-sided encounter.

SCORE PREDICTION: 0-5

Get Sky Sports on WhatsApp!

You can now start receiving messages and alerts for the latest breaking sports news, analysis, in-depth features and videos from our dedicated WhatsApp channel!

Find out more here