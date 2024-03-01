Scottish Premiership: Celtic at Hearts on Sky, Rangers host Motherwell & Neil Warnock seeks first win

After an eventful midweek in the Scottish Premiership there could be more twists and turns in the race for the title and battle for survival.

The Sky Sports cameras will be at Tynecastle Park on Sunday as Hearts host Celtic, with every other match covered on Sky Sports News and in our live blog on the Sky Sports App and website.

Take a look at what's at stake this weekend...

What's live on Sky?

Celtic returned to their best in midweek as they thumped Dundee 7-1 and head to Hearts on Sunday looking to keep in touch with Rangers at the top of the Scottish Premiership.

Brendan Rodgers has lost on two of his last four trips to Tynecastle, and no Scottish club has beaten his sides in the league more than Hearts.

The Jambos also shocked Celtic in their last meeting with a 2-0 win at Parkhead in December.

Hearts will be looking to get back to winning ways after they followed up their 5-0 defeat at Rangers with a 1-1 draw in the Edinburgh derby at Hibs in midweek.

Will Rangers' winning run continue?

Image: Rangers have won their last nine Premiership matches

Rangers could re-establish a five-point lead at the top - for 24 hours at least - if their winning form continues against Motherwell.

Wednesday's 2-1 victory at Kilmarnock made it 11 straight wins in all competitions, their best streak as a top-flight side since a run of 13 under Walter Smith in 1996.

It will be a tough test for Motherwell who have not managed to beat Rangers in the top flight in their last 57 meetings.

They did, though, end an 11-game winless run away from home in the league in midweek when they came from behind to beat Livingston 3-1.

Can Warnock finally secure an Aberdeen win?

Image: Neil Warnock is yet to win a league game with Aberdeen

It has been a tough start for Neil Warnock at Aberdeen and the interim manager will try again this weekend to secure his first Premiership win.

The Dons are without a victory in five league games under Warnock, which is the club's longest winless start by a manager since Ebbe Skovdahl failed to win any of his first nine in 1999.

St Mirren are unbeaten in seven home Scottish Premiership matches against Aberdeen and a victory on Saturday could see them move up to fourth in the table.

The Buddies were also victorious in the last meeting between the sides, winning 3-0 at Pittodrie in December.

Can Dundee respond after Celtic humiliation?

Tony Docherty will be demanding a reaction from his Dundee players this weekend after their 7-1 defeat at Celtic last time out.

It was a second straight league defeat for the Dens Park side who could drop out of the top six if they fail to pick up any points against Kilmarnock.

Killie's impressive five-match unbeaten run in the league was ended by Rangers in midweek. Derek McInnes knows they need a win to guarantee they remain in fourth.

Is there any fight left at Livingston?

Livingston's survival hopes were dealt another blow on Wednesday night as defeat to Motherwell left them seven points adrift at the foot of the table.

David Martindale's side have lost each of their last 10 away matches in the league and face a St Johnstone side buoyed by their win at Aberdeen in midweek.

The Perth outfit could lift themselves up to as high as eighth this weekend with a win, if other results also go their way.

Can Hibs keep top-six hopes alive?

There was disappointment for Hibs last time out as a controversial penalty saw Hearts claim a draw in the Edinburgh derby at Tynecastle.

After ending their winless home run last time out, Nick Montgomery's side are looking for back-to-back wins at Easter Road for the first time this season, knowing it could move them into the top six.

Ross County have taken four points in their last two matches under interim manager Don Cowie as they look to avoid another end of season fight for survival.

The Staggies are currently 11th in the table, four points behind St Johnstone but with a game in hand.

