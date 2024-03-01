FREE STREAM: Watch Freiburg vs Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga

Watch Bayern Munich take on Freiburg in the Bundesliga as they attempt to close the gap on title rivals Bayer Leverkusen.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Free Stream! | SC Freiburg vs Bayern Munich | Bundesliga

Thomas Tuchel's side come into this game week eight points adrift of Leverkusen, who are fighting to end Bayern's 11-year grip on the league title Germany.

Freiburg are in mid-table in the Bundesliga having lost their last game to Augsburg 2-1 on Sunday.

Sky Sports viewers will be able to follow the Bundesliga coverage throughout the season.

Get Sky Sports on WhatsApp!

You can now start receiving messages and alerts for the latest breaking sports news, analysis, in-depth features and videos from our dedicated WhatsApp channel!

Find out more here