FREE STREAM: Watch Freiburg vs Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga

Watch Freiburg vs Bayern Munich in the German Bundesliga with our free stream here...

Friday 1 March 2024 19:19, UK

Free Stream! | SC Freiburg vs Bayern Munich | Bundesliga

Watch Bayern Munich take on Freiburg in the Bundesliga as they attempt to close the gap on title rivals Bayer Leverkusen.

Thomas Tuchel's side come into this game week eight points adrift of Leverkusen, who are fighting to end Bayern's 11-year grip on the league title Germany.

Freiburg are in mid-table in the Bundesliga having lost their last game to Augsburg 2-1 on Sunday.

Sky Sports viewers will be able to follow the Bundesliga coverage throughout the season.

